Young people can say 'yes' to new sustainability initiative

Young people now have a new platform to get involved in sustainability efforts, with the launch of a year-long programme.

They will have the opportunity to initiate and lead projects or movements to tackle pressing environmental issues under the Youth for Environmental Sustainability (YES) Programme launched by the National Environment Agency (NEA) yesterday.

A YES leadership programme will take in young people and train them to be green leaders over a period of nine to 12 months, starting in December.

It will help them develop their knowledge, skill set and experience in environment sustainability issues, said NEA in a statement.

The programme is open to those between 17 and 25 years old. From now until Sept 1, those who are interested can register at https://go.gov.sg/yclp-nea-2021

Participants who successfully complete the training will be recognised as YES ambassadors. They will have the opportunity to volunteer and participate in NEA's initiatives and mentor others on sustainability projects.

A forum to network and discuss sustainability issues is also planned for next year. Participants of the leadership programme can also share the progress of their projects and get feedback and support.

Through these initiatives, YES aims to develop young people who are highly knowledgeable about Singapore's sustainability issues, create future environmental leaders and engage young people over a sustained period.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said: "Our youth play an important role in Singapore's sustainability journey and we want to tap their boundless energy and ideas."

In one upcoming green initiative under YES, members of the public will be able to drop off their empty beauty product containers at various collection points.

Students and alumni of the National University of Singapore (NUS) will then upcycle the containers into new products that are useful.

Young people who are not NUS students can also join the initiative and figure out ways to upcycle the containers, as long as their teams comprise at least one student or alumnus of the university.

The YES programme is open to young people between the ages of 15 and 35.

Said Ms Fu: "Through the YES Programme, we will empower our youth to tackle environmental issues by providing them with opportunities to exchange ideas and lead initiatives.

"Our youth can effect positive changes and inspire more Singaporeans to join us in making Singapore a green and liveable home."

• Companies and organisations with relevant programmes and volunteering opportunities can publicise them on the YES microsite: www.cgs.gov.sg/what-we-do/programmes/youth-for-environmental-sustainability