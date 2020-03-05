Young PAP launches position paper on climate change outlining six areas for improvement

SINGAPORE - The youth wing of the People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (March 5) released a position paper on climate change which outlined six areas that Singapore could improve on in its sustainability drive.

The suggestions outlined in the 20-page paper tackle various aspects of climate change, which the authors say will led to warming temperatures, rainfall shortage and biodiversity loss in Singapore.

The suggestions in the paper include calls for stronger legislation in some areas to cut emissions, the provision of more financial incentives for green schemes, and suggestions on how climate change can be better communicated to the public.

"Singapore should aim to achieve growth and positive economic outcomes together with sustainable industrial practices," said the authors, who also noted that the Republic was an "alternative energy-disadvantaged" country with limited access to renewable energy options.

"Our contribution to the climate change movement should be to demonstrate that pursuing a sustainability agenda is compatible with economic viability. Singapore must pursue green causes and continue to be a vibrant global city for all," they said.

POLICY

Many of the six areas highlighted in the paper related to policy initiatives.

For example, the authors called for more schemes that will incentivise green schemes, such as the use of clean energy, and for more investments in Singapore into clean energy options other than solar.

Solar energy is considered the most viable form of renewable energy for Singapore, but currently makes up less than 1 per cent of total energy demand.

There were also suggestions on how Singapore's existing carbon tax scheme can be made more robust.

A major criticism of the tax, which was implemented last year, is that its current rate of $5 per tonne of emissions is too low. The Government has said that it will review this rate by 2023, with plans to increase it to between $10 and $15 per tonne of emissions by 2030.

But the authors said that in view of carbon tax rates in other countries, such as Finland's rate of US$70 (S$97) per tonne and Sweden's US$127 per tonne, Singapore could consider increasing its rate to $100 per tonne of emissions, and to bring forward the 2023 review.

Another alternative, they said, is a hybrid cap-and-trade system along with a carbon tax model in the long term. A cap-and-trade system essentially creates a market for pollution, by allowing companies to buy and sell "permits" that let them emit only a certain amount as supply and demand set the price.

ENGAGEMENT

Another key element of the suggestions in the policy paper involves engaging the climate community such as non-government groups, as well as members of the public, to drive behavioural change.

For instance, this could include adding climate change as Singapore's seventh pillar of total defence to signal how "every Singaporean can play their part, both individually and collectively, to prepare, prevent, and react to any crisis in Singapore".

The authors also proposed the creation of a multi-stakeholder task force comprising representatives from various ministries so sustainability is considered in all decisions.

For example, getting the Ministry of Social and Family Development on board could mean that the social sector could be brought on to help those vulnerable to the effects of climate change adapt.

Similarly, the authors suggested the Ministry of Communications and Information could help to translate emissions and climate change into readily accessible media for public distribution in schools, print media, social media and other platforms.

They added that the youth group of the PAP will continue to consult sustainability experts, climate activists and industry representatives as it refines its position.

These inputs will help inform future releases from the Young PAP, they added.