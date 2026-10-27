Will haze, sustainability, be on Singapore’s agenda as incoming ASEAN chair?

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Can Singapore balance economic survival & climate action as ASEAN chair in 2027?

As Singapore prepares to take over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, the region faces a delicate balancing act between economic uncertainties and climate action.

According to recent regional survey data from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, many in Southeast Asia are prioritising economic survival, inflation, and recession fears over climate action. But with pressing issues like transboundary haze, coal phase-outs, and rising energy costs, how can Singapore use its leadership to align economic resilience with green initiatives?

In this episode, Green Pulse host Audrey Tan sits down with veteran diplomat and climate researcher Sharon Seah. They explore the real power and limits of the ASEAN chair, how the long-awaited ASEAN Power Grid could unlock regional energy security, and why framing climate solutions around economic survival, such as carbon credits and peatland restoration, is the key to uniting the region.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

01:03 The power and limits of the ASEAN chair

02:55 When cutting emissions becomes crossing a red line

04:05 How can Singapore as ASEAN chair balance economy and climate change issues

06:21 Singapore as a technocratic chair vs consensus builder

08:13 Can ASEAN cooperate on haze issues?

12:17 Unlocking carbon credits through peatland conservation

15:59 Economy and climate change - can ASEAN 2027 balance both?

17:36 ASEAN Power Grid, microgrid and financing hurdles

22:43 Plans to adapt to climate change

26:02 Impacts of Iran war and Trump at ASEAN in Nov 2026

31:40 Could ASEAN negotiate as a unified voice at COP?

33:10 Why everyday citizens should care about ASEAN Summits

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Lynda Hong

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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