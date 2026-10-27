Green Pulse Podcast
Will haze, sustainability, be on Singapore’s agenda as incoming ASEAN chair?
As Singapore prepares to take over the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027, the region faces a delicate balancing act between economic uncertainties and climate action.
According to recent regional survey data from the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, many in Southeast Asia are prioritising economic survival, inflation, and recession fears over climate action. But with pressing issues like transboundary haze, coal phase-outs, and rising energy costs, how can Singapore use its leadership to align economic resilience with green initiatives?
In this episode, Green Pulse host Audrey Tan sits down with veteran diplomat and climate researcher Sharon Seah. They explore the real power and limits of the ASEAN chair, how the long-awaited ASEAN Power Grid could unlock regional energy security, and why framing climate solutions around economic survival, such as carbon credits and peatland restoration, is the key to uniting the region.
Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):
01:03 The power and limits of the ASEAN chair
02:55 When cutting emissions becomes crossing a red line
04:05 How can Singapore as ASEAN chair balance economy and climate change issues
06:21 Singapore as a technocratic chair vs consensus builder
08:13 Can ASEAN cooperate on haze issues?
12:17 Unlocking carbon credits through peatland conservation
15:59 Economy and climate change - can ASEAN 2027 balance both?
17:36 ASEAN Power Grid, microgrid and financing hurdles
22:43 Plans to adapt to climate change
26:02 Impacts of Iran war and Trump at ASEAN in Nov 2026
31:40 Could ASEAN negotiate as a unified voice at COP?
33:10 Why everyday citizens should care about ASEAN Summits
Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W
Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2
Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim
Executive producer: Lynda Hong
Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:
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Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
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