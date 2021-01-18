HOME IN FOCUS

Wildlife on the southern islands

Two-year biodiversity survey aims to take stock of terrestrial and marine life in the area

Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffside on Nov 15 last year.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
NParks staff processing the green algae (Bryopsis sp.) specimens they collected, as part of their training, on St John’s Island last February.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John’s Island on Feb 18 last year.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
NParks staff mounting the green algae (Bryopsis sp.) specimens they collected on St John’s Island in February last year. NParks, which is leading the Southern Islands Biodiversity Survey, is also working with various community stakeholders, including academics and nature interest groups, on the effort.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
The swimming file clam (Limaria sp.) found during an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffside in November. The clam is able to swim by “clapping” its shell.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
Male flowers of tape seagrass (Enhalus acoroides) found at low tide at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffside. Female flowers unzip and open while floating on the surface. The male flowers detach and float over on the water’s surface to pollinate them.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
The spotted top shell snail (Trochus maculatus) being measured at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffside in November.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
A member of the NParks team directing volunteers and team members on where to place the transect line during an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffside on Nov 15. Habitats being studied for the Southern Islands Biodiversity Survey include coastal forests, mangroves, intertidal flats, subtidal reefs and shallow seafloor areas.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
Mr Lua Hock Keong (right), 43, deputy director of the National Biodiversity Centre at NParks, and Mr Reuben Lim Chong Jin, 32, senior manager of horticulture and community gardening at NParks, collecting plants with pole-pruners on St John’s Island on Feb 18 last year. With them are NParks staff recording data.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
NParks staff searching for plants to collect on St John’s Island on Feb 18 last year. The two-year Southern Islands Biodiversity Survey started last January and will involve researchers scaling heights and getting their feet wet as they seek out the plants and animals that call the Southern Islands home.ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Above: A member of the National Parks Board (NParks) team collecting samples of the Dicranopteris linearis fern on St John's Island on Feb 18 last year. Right: NParks volunteers doing an intertidal transect survey at the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso cliffsid
Ms Liew Qi (left), 30, senior manager in the terrestrial branch of NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre, and Ms Li Tianjiao, 32, manager in the same department, securing a camera trap to a tree to monitor any animals that may cross its path, as part of a biodiversity survey of Pulau Tekukor, on March 27 last year.ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
and
Published: 
48 min ago

Singapore is a maritime nation, and the islands that ring the southern coast are rich in stories of its seafaring past.

The Southern Islands also have a wealth of flora and fauna, although creatures that dwell in the nooks and crannies there may not have been studied much so far. There are efforts now to change this.

Last year, the Southern Islands Biodiversity Survey was launched to take stock of the terrestrial and marine life in the area, which includes the Sisters' Islands Marine Park, Sentosa, Pulau Semakau, and islets such as Pulau Biola and Pulau Jong.

The two-year survey started last January and will involve researchers scaling heights and getting their feet wet as they seek out the plants and animals that call the Southern Islands home.

Habitats being studied include coastal forests, mangroves, intertidal flats, subtidal reefs and shallow seafloor areas, said the National Parks Board (NParks), which is leading the effort.

NParks is also working with various community stakeholders, including academics and nature interest groups, on the survey.

"As part of NParks' nature conservation masterplan, robust scientific baselines and periodic updates are required to develop effective strategies to manage Singapore's natural heritage and keep them resilient in the face of climate change," NParks had said in an update last month.

Surveys like this will enable NParks to formulate science-based policies to ensure that future generations can continue to enjoy and appreciate Singapore's rich biodiversity, it said.

There is only a limited extent of undisturbed natural coastal habitats along Singapore's southern shoreline.

This makes the Southern Islands a refuge and stronghold for many native coastal plants.

Some rare and endangered coastal plants are currently found only on these islands.

Paramignya scandens var ridleyi is a nationally critically endangered climber from the citrus family that was found on Lazarus Island during the survey. It is the first record of the species for any of the Southern Islands.

Researchers also found, for the first time, the nationally critically endangered spotted wood owl (Strix seloputo) on the Sisters' Islands and hawksbill turtle (Eretmochelys inmbricata) nesting sites on St John's Island, Kusu Island and Pulau Tekukor.

This means that every island in the St John's-Sisters' Islands cluster is a turtle nesting site, making it a key area for efforts to conserve this nationally and globally critically endangered species, NParks said.


ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Taking stock of wildlife on Southern Islands

National Parks Board staff and volunteers carrying out an intertidal transect survey along the Tanjong Rimau/Siloso coastal cliff shores last November. The survey was part of the two-year Southern Islands Biodiversity Survey launched in January last year to take stock of the terrestrial and marine life in the area, which includes the Sisters' Islands Marine Park, Sentosa, Pulau Semakau and several islets.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 18, 2021, with the headline 'Wildlife on the southern islands'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 