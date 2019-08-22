Where's the water?

Singapore is in the midst of a dry spell, with parched grass, dry ground and low water levels in ponds and reservoirs, including at the Singapore Botanic Gardens’ Eco-Lake (main picture), which is usually a green oasis, as seen in this 2015 file photograph (second picture).

The dry weather is likely due to a climate phenomenon known as the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD). The Meteorological Service Singapore had warned earlier this month that the IOD is currently in its “positive” phase, which causes weather over South-east Asia to be hotter and drier than usual.