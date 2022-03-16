Wet weather expected to continue into last two weeks of March: NEA

SINGAPORE - The last two weeks of March will continue to be wet, said the weatherman on Wednesday (March 16).

Even with wet weather expected over the coming fortnight, the daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 35 deg C on one or two days.

On most days, the daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

In addition, the Sumatra squalls may bring cooler daily temperatures of between 23 deg C and 32 deg C on a few days.

The Sumatra squall is a line of thunderstorms which originate over the Indonesian island of Sumatra or the Malacca Strait, and typically move eastward towards Singapore and the surrounding region under the influence of south-westerly or westerly winds.

The prevailing north-east monsoon conditions, with low level winds blowing from the country's north-east or north-west, are forecast to gradually weaken.

The MSS said that this shift in wind conditions signals the end of the north-east monsoon and the start of the inter-monsoon period.

Over the next two weeks, the wind is expected to be light and variable but may blow from the south-west or west on several days.

The monsoon rain belt is expected to lie over the equatorial South-east Asia region.

On several days during this period, Sumatra squalls from the Malacca Strait may bring widespread moderate to heavy thundery showers with occasional gusty winds over Singapore in the morning hours, as they move eastward toward the South China Sea.

On other days, short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are expected over parts of the island in the afternoon.

On some days thundery showers could extend into the evening, when there is strong convergence of winds in the surrounding vicinity. Overall, the rainfall for March is expected to be above average over most parts of Singapore.

The daily total rainfall of 134.2 mm recorded at Jurong West on March 7 was the highest daily total rainfall recorded in the first half of the month.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 36 deg C was recorded at Paya Lebar last Sunday while the lowest daily minimum temperature was 22.1 deg C recorded at Admiralty and Jurong on March 2 and 10 respectively.