Wet first half of December expected: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - The first fortnight of December is expected to be wet, the weatherman said on Friday (Nov 30).

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that the north-east monsoon season has set in over Singapore and the surrounding region, and is expected to persist until March next year.

On seven to nine days in the next two weeks, thundery showers occurring mostly in the afternoon are expected. The showers could extend into the evening on these days, MSS said.

A monsoon surge is forecast towards the end of the fortnight, and could bring cloudy and occasional windy conditions with periods of moderate and occasional heavy rain over Singapore and the surrounding region for one or two days.

Rainfall is forecast to be above normal for the first half of December.

In the next fortnight, the daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 24 deg C and 32 deg C.

There could be a few days during the period where cooler temperatures are expected, and the daily minimum temperature recorded could dip to between 22 deg C and 23 deg C.

Members of the public can visit the MSS website (www.weather.gov.sg), National Environment Agency website (www.nea.gov.sg), or download the myENV app, or the MSS' Weather @ SG app for daily updates on the weather.

November was a relatively wet month, with thundery showers falling over the island on most days.

Additionally, many parts of Singapore received well above average rainfall in the past month. The highest rainfall of 433.8mm (80 per cent above average) was recorded in Jurong. Rainfall was lowest in Changi, where 162mm (35 per cent below the average) was recorded.

The daily maximum temperature on most days in November ranged between 32 deg C and 34 deg C, with the highest daily maximum temperature of 34.8 deg C recorded on Nov 28 in Clementi.

The daily minimum temperature in November ranged between 23 deg C and 24 deg C. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 21.4 deg C on Nov 17 in Jurong West.