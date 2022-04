SINGAPORE - The first social enterprise-run community urban farm to take root in a park managed by the National Parks Board (NParks) is set to open in West Coast Park by the middle of next year.

The farm - about two-thirds the size of a football field - is part of NParks' "Gardening with Edibles" initiative that encourages communities to grow edible plants. It is in line with a national push to strengthen food resilience by producing 30 per cent of Singapore's nutritional needs locally by 2030.