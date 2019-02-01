Weather during Chinese New Year period expected to be dry, fair and warm

SINGAPORE - Planning your Chinese New Year house visits next week? You might want to leave your umbrella at home but apply some sunscreen.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Feb 1) that the first two weeks of February will see a continuation of the dry weather from the previous two weeks.

"Warm conditions can be expected during the daytime on some days due to light winds, few clouds and solar heating of land areas," MSS said, adding that February is the driest month of the year.

Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 and 33 deg C on most days.

On days with little to no rainfall, the daily maximum temperature could climb to a high of around 34 deg C.

Prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to persist, MSS said, with winds blowing predominantly from the north or north-east.

Compared to the occasional breezy conditions experienced last month, winds for the fortnight starting Feb 1 are expected to be weaker.

While last month saw mean wind speeds between 15kmh and 30kmh, the first two weeks of this month will go up to only 20kmh.

During this period, localised short thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on four to six days. Rainfall for the first half of February is expected to be normal.

More information on the weather can be found at www.weather.gov.sg