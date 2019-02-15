Warm weather to continue for rest of February: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Feeling the heat in recent weeks? Looks like the dry and warm weather is here to stay for now.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (Feb 15) that the next fortnight will see a continuation of the dry and warm weather from the first two weeks of February.

"This is due to stable atmospheric conditions arising from the presence of a dry air mass over the South-east Asia region," MSS said, adding that rainfall for February is likely to be well below normal.

Daily temperatures are forecast to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

On days with little to no rainfall and light winds, the daily maximum temperature could climb to a high of around 34 deg C.

The prevailing dry phase of the north-east monsoon is expected to continue for the rest of the month, with winds forecast to weaken and blow from the north or north-east, MSS said.

In the next few days, localised short-duration thundery showers can be expected in the afternoon on some days. These showers could extend into the evening on one or two of these days.

Rainfall was significantly below normal in the first half of February, with the highest rainfall of 56.8mm, 21 per cent below average, recorded in Jurong.

The lowest rainfall of 0.2mm, 100 per cent below average, was recorded in Changi.

