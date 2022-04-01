Warm days, thundery showers expected in first half of April in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The first two weeks of April will be warm, with afternoon thundery showers, said the weatherman.

This comes as the monsoon rain band is set to lie close to the equatorial region and bring more showers to Singapore, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Friday (April 1).

Winds are expected to be typically light and variable in direction during the inter-monsoon period.

"Climatologically, April is one of the warmest months of the year, with a high incidence of lightning activity," it added.

In the first half of April, most of the thundery showers are expected to be short and occur in the afternoon and evening due to strong solar heating of land areas.

On some days, the thundery showers may be intense. The passage of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - may lead to widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore in the morning.

But overall, rainfall should be near average over most parts of the island, MSS said.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may reach 35 deg C or higher on days that are less cloudy.

Last month saw warm temperatures on most days, caused by strong solar heating of land areas, coupled with light wind conditions.

The highest temperature of 36.2 deg C was recorded in Ang Mo Kio on March 19.

The lowest temperature of 21.8 deg C was recorded on March 21 in Pulau Ubin, and on Thursday at Admiralty.

In March, rainfall was above average in many parts Singapore.

The rainfall recorded in Yio Chu Kang was 109 per cent above average, while that in Tuas was 42 per cent below average.