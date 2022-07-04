Visitors to parks, other recreational sites welcome smoking ban

He is a smoker but Ang Mo Kio resident Jonathan welcomes the smoking ban which kicked in on Friday, saying he can empathise with non-smokers who visit parks for fresh air.

Jonathan, who declined to be identified as his family is not aware he lights up, frequently visits Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park for exercise.

"Although I am a smoker, when I exercise and see someone smoking, I find it irritating because fresh air is needed," he said.

The smoking ban in public areas has been extended to cover more places as part of Singapore's efforts to curb the habit and combat second-hand tobacco smoke.

From July 1, anyone caught smoking at all public parks, some water sites such as Bedok Reservoir, and 10 recreational beaches could be fined up to $1,000.

There are more than 100 sites under these categories, and they add to a list of more than 49,000 places where smoking is banned, including bus stops and shopping malls.

To give people enough time to adjust, those caught smoking at the new sites in the first three months of the smoking ban will receive verbal advisories.

Enforcement will take effect on Oct 1.

Residents welcomed the move.

Ms Katrina Fu, 31, who is seven months pregnant and loves walking at the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, said: "Because of my pregnancy, I shouldn't be inhaling any smoke. The ban helps pregnant women."

There are two designated smoking areas in the park, and signs to remind visitors about the ban.

Parkgoer Ng, who is in his 50s, said that, as a smoker, he appreciates that designated smoking areas have been set aside.

Mr Ng, who was at East Coast Park yesterday and declined to give his full name, said: "The Government did the right thing to at least designate a small area versus a complete ban.

"Certain things take time to get used to but the fact remains that smoking is bad, and this is coming from a smoker."

Mr Chui Shao Wei, 41, welcomes the ban at popular spots like East Coast Park.

"We're here to enjoy nature and explore the outdoors and, if there's cigarette smoke, it distracts us from our enjoyment.

"It's not very healthy to deal with second-hand smoke," said Mr Chui.

But Madam Christine Ng said there should not even be a designated area for smokers in parks and beaches.

The 70-year-old said: "The moment you provide a corner, you will attract smokers.

"We want to advocate healthy living and get smokers off this bad habit."

In a joint statement on Thursday, the National Environment Agency, National Parks Board, national water agency PUB and Sentosa Development Corporation said they will be monitoring the footfall of the public and compliance of smokers at the new sites.