Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

With US$850,000 already in the coffers, the Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory and Asia Community Foundation aim to raise the remaining amount over two years.

SINGAPORE – From financially supporting informal workers amid a heatwave to deploying water storage tanks during a drought, local philanthropic organisations have launched a US$3 million (S$3.9 million) fund to safeguard South-east Asia from the worst impacts of the super El Nino.

With US$850,000 already in the coffers, the Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory (ACPA) and Asia Community Foundation aim to raise the remaining US$2.15 million over two years.

The fund aims to protect agricultural yields and ensure the most vulnerable have access to clean water during droughts, shield people from heatwaves and extreme heat , prevent haze-belching peatland and forest fires and strengthen critical infrastructure against climate-related disruptions.

Forms of support could include providing heat-related insurance for informal workers, particularly women.

The insurance provides cash payouts when temperatures reach extreme levels, helping to protect workers’ livelihoods and prevent them from having to work in dangerous conditions.

In the event of water shortages or drought, the philanthropies are considering installing solar-powered water systems for remote, water-stressed communities, added ACPA .

The initial donors to the El Nino Resilience Fund are the Singapore-based Tsao Family Foundation and the Tara Climate Foundation. The latter supports the region’s transition to clean energy.

The fund will channel money to vetted local organisations working with communities across the region, and projects that need funding will be identified through recommendations from trusted funders and local partners, added ACPA .

The first batch of funding is expected to be released mid-December, and ACPA is reviewing potential projects and solutions, based on their readiness.

It did not reveal the types of projects that have been shortlisted.

Subsequent disbursements will be planned quarterly.

“South-east Asia has lived through El Nino before. What sets this one apart is its forecast strength and the way its effects compound: drought cuts harvests and hydropower at the same time, while heat and haze strain health services already under pressure. Responding to each in isolation leaves communities exposed,” it added.

The region has just experienced the worst haze crisis in more than a decade, amplified by the super El Nino, which suppressed rainfall over the region by half between July and October, according to the World Weather Attribution group of scientists.

Money from the fund can also be channelled towards restoring and replanting fire-affected forests in Indonesia.

Average crop production in South-east Asia could fall by up to 10% in years with very strong El Nino events, according to a recent study by the Singapore Food Agency and the National University of Singapore’s Tropical Marine Science Institute.

The World Meteorological Organization has said that El Nino affects temperature and rainfall patterns and typically has a warming effect on the global climate. As El Nino’s most pronounced impacts are felt in the year following its development, there is a risk of extreme heat sweeping across South-east Asia in 2027.

Seeking more funders over the two-year period, the Asia Climate Philanthropy Advisory will mobilise the funds and identify locally led solutions, while ACPA will manage the fund and its delivery.

Laura Lee, chief executive of the advisory, said: “We have a rare window to prepare for a climate shock before its full impacts are felt. We know which communities are most exposed, and effective solutions are already being developed across Asia.”