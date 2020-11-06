Two research projects on sea-level rise get $2.7m in funding

Two research projects on sea-level rise in Singapore and the region have been awarded $2.7 million in grant funding under the National Sea Level Programme.

Led by Nanyang Technological University (NTU) experts Benjamin Horton and Adam Switzer, they are the first two projects to receive funding from the $10 million research programme launched last year.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said yesterday that their findings will help plug knowledge gaps in the understanding of local and regional sea-level rise and variability, and will also contribute to the third national climate change study due in 2022.

The national study will update projections of Singapore's key climate variables - including rainfall, temperature and sea levels - and help the Republic better prepare for the impacts of climate change.

Professor Horton and his team will use various ways to look into why and how sea levels in the region have changed - for instance, by studying natural ecosystems such as mangroves and coral microatolls.

They will also use statistical modelling approaches to quantify the driving mechanisms of sea-level change which can contribute to future sea-level projections.

The second project, led by Associate Professor Switzer, focuses on extreme sea-level events that pose flooding risks in the region. Such events can be driven by temporary sea-level highs, caused for instance by storm surges and tsunamis.

Prof Switzer's team will also conduct a pilot study on an extreme sea-level warning system and monitoring network using floating global navigation satellite system buoys, said NEA.

The National Sea Level Programme and other research grant programmes will be helmed by the new Climate Science Research Programme Office, which was also launched by NEA yesterday.

The programme office is set up under the Centre for Climate Research Singapore - the research division of NEA's Meteorological Service Singapore. It will coordinate climate science research and development in the local research community through a national climate science research masterplan.

NEA said: "This will align climate research areas to our national needs and priorities."

Five key research areas have been identified under the masterplan.

They include sea-level rise, water resources and flood management, food security and biodiversity, human health, and the energy sector.

Professor Dale Barker, director for NEA's Centre for Climate Research Singapore, said that policy decisions on how the Republic can adapt to the "climate emergency" should be supported by robust science.

To this end, the new programme office will help coordinate climate science research that underpins the nation's understanding of climate change and its impacts.

Said Prof Barker: "The National Sea Level Programme will improve our scientific understanding of sea-level rise affecting Singapore and the surrounding region, which would inform our agencies' efforts to defend our coastlines from the impact of sea-level rise."