From trash to treasure: Recovering and giving new life to metal scraps

In 2009, Mr Frank Chen bootstrapped $100,000 from his savings, family and friends, and left his comfortable corporate job to start a business dealing with trash.
Today, that capital has long been repaid. In 2021, Mr Chen’s BR Metals earned US$300 million (S$412 million) in revenue and in November this year, it topped the Enterprise 50 Awards which recognise the 50 most enterprising local privately-held companies that have contributed to the economic development of Singapore.
The success of the company is driven by its founder’s conviction in giving back to the environment and society.
His first introduction to the mining industry during a business trip to Jinchuan in Gansu province in China proved to be a seminal point in his life.
“I witnessed first-hand how social injustice and sustained environmental abuse blighted lives, communities and the environment,” says Mr Chen, referring to the mining of platinum group metals (PGM) from underground or open-cut mines.
PGMs such as platinum, palladium and rhodium are used by the auto industry to make catalytic converters that change toxic gases in exhaust emissions into steam and other non-toxic gases. More than 60 per cent of the PGM global supply is used to manufacture catalytic converters for internal combustion engine vehicles.
As the demand for auto vehicles grows, companies are incentivised to increase mining activities and exploit more sites. As a result, many communities are displaced and their environments damaged by pollution – highly toxic acid from mines and chemical agents used in the mining process are carried through surface drainage and groundwater, deposited in streams and lakes and eventually polluting local water sources. PGMs are also a non-renewable resource, thus making PGM mining itself an unsustainable practice.
Mr Chen spotted a sustainable business opportunity in the extraction of PGMs from discarded catalytic converters. These precious metals would then be resold to partner refineries in Japan and Korea, and subsequently reintroduced into the global supply chain, offering a sustainable alternative to open earth mining.
Recycle your gold and platinum group metals
Apart from being embedded in auto catalytic converters, PGMs are also found in spent electronic parts like computer chips as well as manufacturing wastes like thermocouple wires, fiberglass coating, aviation parts and plating solutions, to name a few.
BR Metals buys catalytic converters from smaller individual collectors, second-hand auto part dealers, car scrapyard owners, auto mechanics and car repair shops. The company then sells the recovered PGMs from these catalytic converters to partner refineries in Japan and South Korea that work closely with auto manufacturers.
“So most of the recovered PGM will be returned to the auto industry and will be used again for catalytic converters, thereby substituting mined PGM and helping to reduce the environmental impact of mining,” says Mr Chen.
PGMs can also be found in unused supplies and shavings from jewellers, crucibles and other pieces of laboratory equipment, as well as thermocouple wires.
BR Metals is increasingly recovering other precious metals even as it invests in what it considers a stable mid-term market for the recycling of catalytic converters in the face of the growing adoption of electric vehicles that do not use the same parts.
The company, which recently set up a sales office in Kuala Lumpur to better serve their local customers, has already started diversifying its business.
“We have been developing our gold and silver recovery capabilities for different industry sectors and waste streams since 2020,” says Mr Chen.
Gold can be recovered from many sources including old jewellery, jewellers’ supplies and workshop shavings and dust, end-of-life electronic devices and old eyeglass frames. Silver can be found in photo processing chemicals, film, tableware and other household items.
BR Metals sells the recovered gold and silver to precious metal traders that offer better flexibility and terms than refineries.
In order to gain better clarity and control of the total supply chain, BR Metals will be participating in Singapore Polytechnic’s sustainable gold and silver recovery programme for electronic waste recycling. The goal is to bring part of the gold recovery in-house with minimal environmental footprint, says the company.
How much are your metal scraps worth?
BR Metals has invested heavily to be able to accurately determine the quality and volume of precious metals found in scraps.
The company takes in a minimum of 250kg of end-of-life catalytic converters. “We do on-site visits for industrial scraps, spent catalytic converters and other PGM scraps that can’t be transported easily,” adds Mr Chen.
Companies and individuals that sell their catalytic converters to BR Metals for recycling can expect at least a 10 per cent increase in profit as compared with when they sell by the piece, according to Mr Chen.
BR Metals adheres to its commitment to give back to the environment and society by maintaining a Responsible Supply Chain policy, according to the company.
“We visit our customers regularly to understand their background and business processes to ensure that they do not engage in child labour and other nefarious practices that are against LBMA guidelines and our Responsible Supply Chain policy, says Mr Chen.
While the E50 Award winner continues to advance its business with a new smelting facility in China in the works, it is also addressing its own environmental credentials and impact.
“We have been speaking to two consultancies with regard to our carbon footprint and the extent of greenhouse gas emissions our work has helped reduce overall because of how much precious metals we recover and recycle,” says Mr Chen.
Visit this website for more information on their services and the materials that they recycle or call their sales hotline 6261-6900.