Budget debate: Transform mindsets, not just infrastructure, in fight against climate change, say MPs

SINGAPORE - Mindsets and consumption habits need to change as Singapore moves to tackle climate change, Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Dennis Tan said in Parliament on Thursday (Feb 27), as he urged the Government to set a "bold green agenda" for the future.

To encourage "buy-in" to this mission from Singaporeans, public education efforts should be ramped up, said Mr Tan, responding to measures given in the Budget statement on tackling climate change.

He suggested that the National Climate Change Secretariat work with research agencies to translate and make the latest research on climate change accessible to Singaporeans.

"Translating this research into readable, digestible commentaries for Singaporeans gives further buy-in and builds awareness," he said.

Mr Tan was one of at least three members of the House who spoke on climate change, a major limb of this year's Budget.

Singapore's efforts, announced last week when Budget 2020 was unveiled, include phasing out petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040, expanding charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs) and setting up a new coastal and flood protection fund to protect Singapore from rising sea levels.

While he welcomed these measures, Mr Tan asked for details on what the fund - which has an initial sum of $5 billion - would be spending on.

He also said that phasing out vehicles with internal combustion engines, will increase demand on Singapore's power grid, suggesting that "battery swap stations" be set up.

These are stations where cars can exchange spent batteries for freshly-charged ones quickly, and which also have the benefit of helping manage demands on the power grid.

Mr Tan also asked if the ban on petrol and diesel vehicles extend to foreign vehicles that enter Singapore.

"If there is no infrastructure in place in Malaysia to support commercial EVs, would that also impact our businesses with a top partner in trade?" he added.

Like Mr Tan, MPs like Ms Lee Bee Wah (Nee Soon GRC) suggested the Government study whether climate-friendly infrastructure can be installed in housing estates.

"Are we ready to allow town councils to install PV (photo voltaic) panels on roofs and vertical areas such as lift shafts?" she asked.

Nominated MP Mohamed Irshad urged the Government that even as electric vehicles are being encouraged, it should not shut the door on other alternatives like hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Transitioning to electric vehicles is not enough, he said.

"If we want to have a significant impact, we must be prepared to think boldly.

We must transform our mindsets. We must transform our infrastructure. We must take the lead in moving toward a fossil fuel free future in our region," he added.