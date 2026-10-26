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Training public officers at global firms part of new initiatives to grow S’pore nuclear talent

The government will launch another two programmes for the private sector and international energy leaders.

SINGAPORE - From 2027, public officers involved in Singapore’s energy development will be able to experience what it is like to work inside some of the world’s leading nuclear energy organisations.

This is one of four initiatives to build a strong pipeline of nuclear energy manpower in Singapore, that was announced on Oct 26 at the opening of the five-day Singapore International Energy Week conference.

The government will launch another two programmes for the private sector and international energy leaders. The fourth initiative is Singapore’s first master’s in nuclear engineering.

The slew of initiatives to build Singapore’s pipeline of nuclear talent comes after the Republic announced in May that it will undertake a review by the UN’s atomic watchdog in 2027. The review will help determine Singapore’s readiness to make an informed decision on the deployment of nuclear energy.

In a speech at the conference’s launch, Minister for Energy, Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng said: “Even as we prepare for the Review Mission, we are doubling down on building a pool of nuclear experts and professionals within Singapore.”

Singapore has not made a decision on the deployment of nuclear energy. But it is studying this option closely.

The minister added: “Even if Singapore eventually decides not to deploy nuclear energy, the capabilities and expertise we are developing today will continue to serve us well, particularly as interest in nuclear energy grows across South-east Asia and the world.”

The first scheme for public officers is called the Singapore Nuclear Manpower Development Programme.

It will expose public officers involved in the nation’s energy development to jobs in leading global nuclear organisations. These range from nuclear technology developers to engineering, procurement, and construction firms.

During the week, EMA will be signing agreements with its first batch of partners.

They are Canadian engineering services and nuclear organisation AtkinsRealis, China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas, which exports the state’s nuclear power plant technology, as well as American nuclear reactor and fuel firm X-energy.

Through these partnerships, participants are expected to gain experience in areas such as technology assessment, project development, licensing and regulatory frameworks, said the Energy Market Authority (EMA) and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry (METI) in a separate statement.

The second scheme for the private sector is known as the Nuclear Manpower Development Programme (Industry).

This will fund workers from invited Singapore-based companies to join training programmes and industry attachments with trusted international partners.

“With growing interest in nuclear energy globally, the nuclear industry could bring significant opportunities and new career pathways both domestically and internationally,” said Tan.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, an EMA spokesman said the scheme is intended for firms with “significant local presence”, which could include foreign-owned companies operating in Singapore.

The Government will assess suitable firms based on several criteria, including their strategy and plans to participate in the nuclear sector.

The government will also launch the Singapore Future Energy Fellowship from 2026 to draw international energy leaders to the Republic.

Appointed on a rolling basis without a fixed quota, these fellows will provide independent, strategic advice on Singapore’s long-term energy strategy.

The first batch of fellows will comprise experts in nuclear energy, to support Singapore’s efforts to prepare for the 2027 assessment, EMA said.

Beyond advising policymakers, the fellows will be tasked with spurring the development of future energy leaders and sharing their views through structured engagements with the government, industry, academia, and the media.

Future cohorts could include experts in grid infrastructure and planning, more low-carbon energy pathways and other key areas of energy planning.

Tan also announced that the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University are working towards launching a joint Master’s programme in nuclear engineering in 2027.

According to NUS’ website, a one to two week immersion in a “nuclear-mature” country has been recommended for students. The programme is open to g raduates of any quantitative discipline with no prior expertise in nuclear engineering.

T he schemes announced by the Government on Oct 26 marks the latest in a flurry of nuclear energy-related moves by the Republic.

This comes amid a heightened urgency to safeguard energy security in a more sustainable way. Nuclear energy is considered a low-carbon energy source as the reactions that generate electricity do not release planet-warming emissions.

Singapore will also host a forum with the International Atomic Energy Agency on Oct 27 during the energy conference to examine how ASEAN and the wider region can safely and responsibly harness the potential of nuclear energy.

METI and EMA said in the statement that the schemes will be important for Singapore to build up domestic capabilities and familiarity with all aspects of civilian nuclear power development.

This includes deepening Singapore’s understanding of the governance, management, licensing and regulatory requirements of nuclear energy to support informed decision-making

METI and the EMA noted that such training would equip these personnel to support their firms in advancing nuclear strategies and capability-building efforts.