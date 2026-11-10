To boost energy security, is solar independence for Singapore possible?

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There are limits to how much sun Singapore can tap, but solar installations still a ‘no regrets’ move here.

There are limits to how much sun Singapore can tap, but solar installations still a ‘no regrets’ move here.

Singapore’s energy security has come under the spotlight recently. The blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, and Indonesia’s move to reduce natural gas supplies to the Republic, have highlighted the Republic’s reliance on imported fossil fuels for its energy needs.

Solar energy is considered the most viable renewable energy for the country. It is a green energy source, and one that can be generated domestically.

But how much of Singapore’s energy needs can the sun power?

Green Pulse host Audrey Tan discusses the role of solar energy in Singapore’s efforts to safeguard its energy security with veteran solar player Frank Phuan, the chief executive of Equator Renewables Co.

Highlights of conversation (click/tap above):

5:05 Understanding the term gigawatt-peak: Singapore’s solar deployment targets for 2030 and 2025

7:05 Why solar is a “no regrets move”, and how it can lock in costs and prices long-term

11:20 Rooftops are a solar gold mine; how solar power works in HDB estates

16:22 How a ‘solar revenue surplus’ can be channelled back into town council community programmes

22:33 Creative ideas: Movable solar farms? Can vacant land plots generate power?

28:50 Peranakan-inspired designs for solar panels? For building facades?

30:05 Solar fencing? Fences that can generate power on both sides - an idea for Changi Airport perimeter?

33:05 Alternate or new ‘energy mix’ possibilities for Singapore

36:32 Regional geopolitics: How secure can energy imports truly be secure for Singapore?

42:47 How will the solar industry evolve here in the next five years?

Read more:

Energy 2050 Committee Report: https://str.sg/wnMF

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaf

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWaY

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWag

YouTube: https://str.sg/fapS

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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