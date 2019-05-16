Thundery showers and warm conditions to continue for rest of May

SINGAPORE - Expect more thundery showers and warm conditions in the next two weeks, said the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in a statement on Thursday (May 16).

Short thundery showers are expected mostly between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days during the next two weeks, added the MSS.

On two or three days next week, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds between pre-dawn and morning.

The inter-monsoon conditions that started in late March are forecast to continue for the rest of May.

During this period, the low level winds are predicted to blow from the south or south-east.

Rainfall in May is likely to be above normal levels for many parts of Singapore.

The warm and humid conditions experienced in the first half of May are expected to continue for the rest of the month, said the MSS.

Daily temperature on most days is expected to range between 26 deg C and 34 deg C.

On days with little or no rainfall, the daily maximum temperature can hit around 35 deg C.

In the last two weeks, low level winds were generally weak and variable in direction.

During this period, the presence of the monsoon rain band near the equatorial region brought short thundery showers over the island, mostly between the morning and early afternoon.

On a few of these days, the eastward passage of Sumatra squalls brought widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds over Singapore between pre-dawn and morning.

Due to strong convergence of air streams in the region, two consecutive Sumatra squalls moved across Singapore last Wednesday. One moved during the early hours pre-dawn, while the other occurred during late morning.

The Straits Times reported then that trees toppled islandwide that morning, including one on the Pan-Island Expressway that caused a traffic jam that lasted more than an hour.

On that day, the highest daily total rainfall of 109.8mm was recorded at Jurong West.

Sumatra squalls also moved across the island last Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds with speeds up to 90kmh were recorded at Pasir Panjang last Friday, while a large waterspout was sighted over the sea south of Tanjong Pagar on Saturday.

Despite the wet weather during the first two weeks of May, most days recorded maximum temperatore of 34 deg C or higher, said the MSS.

The highest daily maximum temperature during the period was 35 deg C, recorded at Paya Lebar on May 6, and also at Clementi on May 7.

The lowest daily minimum temperature was 20.8 deg C at East Coast Park around pre-dawn when the squall moved over Singapore last Wednesday.

More than three quarters of Singapore received above average rainfall in the first fortnight of May.