These EcoFriends are adding new chapters to Singapore’s sustainability story

When the Covid-19 pandemic started, Mr Veerappan Swaminathan and his team swung into action to keep his anti-waste community group, Repair Kopitiam, going.

It was founded in 2014 to teach people how to fix broken items – ranging from electrical appliances to damaged furniture – instead of throwing them away and buying new ones. Repair sessions normally take place on the last Sunday of every month, and members of the public are welcome to join in and bring in their items for repair.

Over the years, Repair Kopitiam has trained over 4,000 volunteer repair coaches who lead the sessions, which involve in-person outreach to communities all over Singapore. These efforts became difficult to accomplish once the pandemic hit, but that did not stop the team from finding new ways to continue their work.

Says Mr Veerappan: “The initial phase of the pandemic was tough as we were trying to recalibrate. Like what many had to do, we pivoted to online events, and invested in equipment and training to use those effectively.

“We also focused more on corporate outreach via LinkedIn as our primary social media platform where we published infographics on core sustainability issues, and found new areas of business in creating sustainability related content.”

When Covid-19 safe measurement measures for events were eased, the repair meet-ups resumed – capped at 20 to 25 attendees per session with strict safe distancing practices. To further expand its reach, adds Mr Veerappan, the group “organised virtual Repair Kopitiam live streams that were viewed by thousands of people.”