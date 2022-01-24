Tech taps changes in cellphone signals for better rainfall readings

Every time it rains, mobile phone signals are affected. Most users would not be able to tell the difference, although sensitive instruments can.

Now, research institute Hydroinformatics Institute (H2i) and telco StarHub will embark on a pilot initiative that aims to improve rainfall measurement in Singapore, by analysing these changes in mobile phone signals during rain.

The pilot initiative will be carried out in the south-west of Singapore in the second quarter of this year, said H2i and StarHub in a statement last week.

The aim is to improve rainfall readings in Singapore, which are critical for water resource management, early flood warnings and weather predictions, they said.

Currently, national water agency PUB uses tools such as rain gauges - receptacles that collect rain at a point - and X-band radars to measure rainfall.

But there are limitations to the data collected via these methods.

Dr Munsung Keem, a radar specialist from H2i, said: "Rain gauges can measure rainfall data only at a given point, making data collected sporadic and sparsely distributed.

"Although radar tools can collect data across wide areas, radar waves can get blocked by tall buildings, making data collection incomplete."

In the tropics, where rainfall varies greatly over space and time, rainfall episodes can often be challenging to quantify and forecast, H2i and StarHub said.

"Having a greater variety and density of data sources can make modelling more accurate, and predictions more precise," they said in the statement.

When it rains, falling water droplets sometimes interfere with mobile signals being sent islandwide.

These periodic interferences are usually automatically compensated for and recorded by StarHub's mobile base stations.

By tapping data from StarHub's network of "thousands of mobile base stations", the new technology by H2i will be able to estimate rainfall from these variations in mobile strength.

Such data has been recorded by StarHub for operational reasons for years, but this is the first time the data is being used for meteorological services in Singapore.

The technology was one of the four winners of the PUB Global Innovation Challenge last year. This is an annual competition that sees participants addressing future water needs through the adoption of technology.

A spokesman for StarHub said: "StarHub is able to provide comprehensive round-the-clock data that outnumbers that of traditional rain gauges to plug information gaps."

By feeding predictive computer rainfall models with this comprehensive data, more precise rainfall predictions will be churned out.

This technology is also promising because it will allow more rainfall data to be collected without the need to invest in costly monitoring tools or to find a place to install these tools, said Dr Keem.

As the mobile base stations have already been installed in set locations and are maintained by StarHub, resource savings can be made through the repurposing of available tools.

Mr Chow Siew Loong, chief technology officer of StarHub, said: "We are delighted to collaborate with H2i to expand the use of our existing signal attenuation data to help Singapore become more green and sustainable."

If the pilot initiative is successful, the project could be extended to cover more of the island, and eventually into a full national roll-out, said H2i and StarHub.

Mr Yeo Keng Soon, director of PUB's catchment and waterways department, said: "This innovative project by H2i and StarHub will provide greater spatial coverage and complement PUB's existing rainfall monitoring systems."