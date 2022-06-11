Taste, variety, price are key factors for hawkers, diners

When Mr Loo Kia Chee's renowned Hainanese curry rice stall in Tiong Bahru served cell-based chicken nuggets earlier this year, his circle of hawker friends were curious and slightly sceptical about the novel meat.

"They asked whether it tasted just like chicken, whether it was tasty and juicy, what the texture was like," the 62-year-old owner of Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice said yesterday.

The stall had served its curry rice topped with cell-cultured chicken slices from Eat Just's Good Meat - a Californian food technology firm - for a few days.

He was speaking to The Straits Times on the sidelines of the ground-breaking ceremony of Good Meat's largest Asia facility in Bedok.

Mr Loo added that to get more hawkers and consumers on board with cell-cultured meat, the price, taste and ability of the meat to be incorporated into traditional hawker fare must be considered.

The breaded chicken nuggets can be sold in Western food stalls, but Asian cuisine uses different parts of a whole chicken, such as chicken feet, he noted.

Good Meat's chicken is used in dumplings at Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan, and was transformed into satay at zi char eatery Keng Eng Kee Seafood.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who was guest of honour at the ground-breaking event yesterday, said it is important for cell-based meat to continue improving in taste, texture and variety, so that it resembles ordinary meat.

"(The satay) is an important development because I think people will be looking for different ways the protein is presented because in Singapore, food is (part of) our culture and delight in life," she added.

Mr Loo said the customers who tried the chicken bites at his stall said the meat tasted 98 per cent similar to chicken breast, but the cultivated version had a slightly softer bite than ordinary chicken.

It has been more than a week since Malaysia imposed its chicken export ban.

On whether Good Meat can ramp up its production to help Singapore safeguard against future chicken supply issues, Eat Just chief executive Josh Tetrick said it is possible, but it will not be easy to get to that stage.

"We have to get larger vessels installed, hire more people, allocate more capital... A lot of engineering, research and development, and costs have to come down," he added.

Shabana Begum