Tagging turtles to track their behaviour

A critically endangered hawksbill turtle, one of two turtle species found in Singapore, was tagged on Thursday with flipper tags at East Coast Park by the National Parks Board (NParks), as part of an effort to better understand their movements, nesting habits and populations.

The flipper tag has a unique code which is uploaded to an international database, allowing the turtle's movements to be tracked when it is sighted again in Singapore or other countries. NParks started tagging turtles this year, with the latest one being the third tagged so far. "This helps us to identify important sites within Singapore to conserve and come up with effective management strategies," said NParks.