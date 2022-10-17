T-Rex skeleton to go on display in S'pore before auction in HK

Fossils show humanity how living things, landscapes and climate have changed over time.

Christie's head of science and natural history James Hyslop said: "Every T-Rex find is different... Shen the T-Rex preserves some of the very rare bones from the tip of the tail. Other bones have bite marks that tell part of the story of how these animals lived and fought."

Osteoarthritis was detected in Shen, who is believed to be male.

So far, only two T-Rex skeletons have ever been auctioned, and both went to museums.

In 1997, Sue was bought for the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago, with financial backing from organisations such as McDonald's. In 2020, Stan was auctioned for a staggering US$31.8 million, and it will go to the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi.

But a gorgosaurus skeleton from Sotheby's was auctioned off to an undisclosed buyer in July.

In 2021, a Paris auction house sold the world's largest triceratops skeleton to a private collector in the US. In May 2022, the most complete deinonychus skeleton ever found, according to Christie's, was sold to an unknown buyer.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Mr Hyslop said: "Given its scale and significance, it is possible that a private buyer may loan or donate (Shen) to a museum, and it is also possible that the skeleton will be purchased directly by a museum."

About 67 million years ago during the Late Cretaceous era, Shen prowled and hunted in Hell Creek Formation - layers of rock that stretch over parts of the US states of Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota and Montana.

While only 79 of about 380 bones of the T-Rex were uncovered, Shen is 54 per cent represented by bone density - where weighted percentage values are assigned to each bone.

No bone is equal, and a thigh bone carries more weight than a toe bone.

Larger bones have more scientific value as well, since more features and evidence of injury or disease can be detected in them, said Mr Hyslop.

After the skeleton was studied by two leading palaeontologists from Britain and the US, Shen was prepared and mounted in an accurate hunting pose in a German laboratory.

The predator is 12.2m long and stands 4.6m high, with its serrated teeth bared ferociously.

One of the two experts, University of Manchester professor of palaeontology John Nudds, said Shen's skull is incredibly complete and well preserved - including the jaw, dentary bones which hold teeth, and nasal bones.

Professor Nudds is also looking to set new standards in the private ownership of vertebrate fossils so that the skeletons will not be lost to science after they are handed to private collectors.

He is completing a digital 3D record of Shen's every bone using a technique called photogrammetry. "The 3D record will be available in perpetuity for researchers to study and to print 3D models of every bone," he said.

Prof Nudds also said top academic experts have already researched Shen's fossil, and their findings - to be published - will advance researchers' understanding of theropod palaeontology.

A T-Rex was a type of theropod - carnivores with small forelimbs, among other features.

Mr Andy Chua, a local fossil collector and author of children's series Fossil Finders, said: "The positive of auctioning fossils for private collection is that anyone can now bring home an actual bone from a dinosaur."

He also noted that some dinosaur fossils sent to museums have gone missing, mysteriously.

"While a landowner is well within his rights to sell the dinosaur, I would strongly encourage him to give the first right of refusal to museums, and at the very least, allow them to make casts of that specimen for future research," said Mr Chua.

Private collectors in Singapore mainly buy and sell fossils such as spinosaurus teeth and trilobites via online sites including eBay and Carousell.

For rare fossils, collectors here rely on traders and diggers overseas, he added.

But Mr Chua draws the line on keeping early human fossils.

"Fossils of which only one or two specimens exist in the world should be handed over to scientists, but I wouldn't fault the collector for requesting compensation or naming rights."