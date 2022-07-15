BRANDED CONTENT

Sustainable shopping: How this mall wants to help save the planet with you

Raffles City’s new Project Green campaign aims to demonstrate how easy it is to make sustainability a part of your everyday life

Raffles City aims to make sustainability second nature through activities like shopping and dining. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY
Updated
Published
43 sec ago

In recent years, terms like “fast fashion” and “overconsumption” have seeped into modern society’s consciousness, giving shopping a bad rap. Raffles City is changing that, one eco step at a time.

Through the Project Green campaign–a series of sustainability initiatives involving retail, hospitality and corporate stakeholders–Raffles City Singapore is revolutionising its retail experience for the better. 

By providing our retailers, office tenants and hotels a suitable platform via Project Green to expand on their green offerings, Raffles City aspires to make a bigger impact to inculcate sustainable living in the daily lives of our shoppers and stakeholders, and to adopt an eco-conscious attitude to make a positive impact on our planet together,” says general manager of Raffles City Singapore, Steve Ng.

Raffles City’s Project Green showcase is held at Level 3 Atrium and features activities you can take part in. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

From July 8 to Sept 25, there will be  a slew of activities lined up for shoppers at the mall. Discover your inner eco-warrior when you take part in workshops that teach you how to incorporate recycling into your everyday life, through ordinary activities like dining and shopping. Here are three easy ways to get involved.

Learning to go green

Held at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium, the Project Green showcase features brands within the mall and their sustainability efforts. 

Leading by example, Raffles City has created part of the display using upcycled materials from the mall’s past Christmas decorations. It includes a prominent tree centrepiece with two bicycles that shoppers can pedal to power up the lights.

Part of the Project Green showcase lets you light up the tree centrepiece by pedalling on the two bicycles. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

In addition, an Adopt-A-Tree initiative by local cafe, The Providore, gives shoppers another avenue to practise sustainability efforts. Participants can help repopulate forests in Sumatra and Borneo, while helping to lower carbon emissions at the same time.

The main Project Green showcase is divided into four zones that feature different tenants from F&B, beauty, and fashion, along with an exhibition area that displays the initiatives by Swissotel the Stamford and Fairmont Singapore, as well as the CapitaLand Master Plan 2030

Play a part in weaving the Pledge for Sustainability mural with recycled cotton and fabric. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

Meanwhile, you can also help weave the Pledge for Sustainability art mural at the exhibition area using recycled cotton and fabric, and possibly end up contributing to bid for the largest textile yarn installation in the Singapore Book of Records! 

L’Occitane’s Recycling Program lets you drop off empty packaging from any beauty brand. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

At the F&B and beauty zones are Nespresso and L’Occitane, which will hold masterclasses and upcycling workshops. Learn how Nespresso recycles their used capsules, turning them into new aluminium objects, while L’Occitane unveils its Recycling Program – the first in Singapore to accept empty packing from any beauty brand. And while you’re at it, why not pop by their first and only eco store in Singapore on Level 1?

Nespresso’s recycling efforts include turning used coffee pods and capsules into aluminium daily objects. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

The fashion zone, on the other hand, will include brands like the socially conscious Little Match Girl and Lush cosmetics, as well as Furla, with its Bloom bag made from a special paper-like fabric and recycled acrylic chain strap.

View examples of upcycling at the fashion zone. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

Social enterprise Terra SG, known for its engaging eco-education programmes, will be running weekend public workshops. Featured mall tenants will also take turns to run workshops that help educate shoppers on other ways to go green.

Recycling as a lifelong journey 

Going green is not just in fashion these days – it’s essential to help reduce our carbon footprint and preserve the Earth for the generations to come. 

Unsure how to start? Head to the Green Corner at Lobby A on Basement 2 for inspiration. 

A permanent set-up, the space has been reimagined and decked out with preserved moss, recycled wood and steel frames, with low-energy lighting and interactive elements. 

Located at Basement 2, Lobby A, the Green Corner is a great place to learn about adopting recycling habits. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

To be refreshed every quarter, the Green Corner is designed to educate the public about sustainability and how to adopt good recycling habits.

Featuring interactive educational displays, vending machines which take in recyclable items, as well as recycling and e-waste bins, the Green Corner also has a Bag Sharing Station for shoppers to, well, share the love by depositing their unused paper bags for other shoppers to take and use.

Making a difference with your shopping 

With beautifully designed reusable bags becoming commonplace in Singapore, make ‘Bagless Fridays’ your new shopping habit as you wind down for the weekend.

Drop off your unused paper bags at the Bag Sharing Station for other shoppers to pick up and use. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

A new initiative by Raffles City, ‘Bagless Fridays’ will take place throughout the Project Green campaign. Shoppers are encouraged to BYOR (Bring Your Own Reusables), with participating tenants not offering shopping bags in order to reduce plastic bag use and wastage.

As a bonus, shoppers who use their own recyclable bags at participating stores at Raffles City can earn double STAR$ on the CapitaStar app.  

For a minimum spend of $450, shoppers will receive a Raffles City x Tiong Bahru Bakery limited edition reusable Sttoke cup specially designed in celebration of the bakery’s 10th anniversary. 

Redeem a special edition Sttoke cup with every $450 spent. PHOTO: RAFFLES CITY

With Project Green, Raffles City is leading the way in encouraging a sustainable lifestyle, while showing us how simple it can be. So the next time you head out to the mall, how about taking that reusable bag with you?

Learn more about Raffles City’s Project Green initiative here.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top