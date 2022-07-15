Sustainable shopping: How this mall wants to help save the planet with you

In recent years, terms like “fast fashion” and “overconsumption” have seeped into modern society’s consciousness, giving shopping a bad rap. Raffles City is changing that, one eco step at a time.
Through the Project Green campaign–a series of sustainability initiatives involving retail, hospitality and corporate stakeholders–Raffles City Singapore is revolutionising its retail experience for the better.
“By providing our retailers, office tenants and hotels a suitable platform via Project Green to expand on their green offerings, Raffles City aspires to make a bigger impact to inculcate sustainable living in the daily lives of our shoppers and stakeholders, and to adopt an eco-conscious attitude to make a positive impact on our planet together,” says general manager of Raffles City Singapore, Steve Ng.
From July 8 to Sept 25, there will be a slew of activities lined up for shoppers at the mall. Discover your inner eco-warrior when you take part in workshops that teach you how to incorporate recycling into your everyday life, through ordinary activities like dining and shopping. Here are three easy ways to get involved.
Learning to go green
Held at Raffles City Level 3 Atrium, the Project Green showcase features brands within the mall and their sustainability efforts.
Leading by example, Raffles City has created part of the display using upcycled materials from the mall’s past Christmas decorations. It includes a prominent tree centrepiece with two bicycles that shoppers can pedal to power up the lights.
In addition, an Adopt-A-Tree initiative by local cafe, The Providore, gives shoppers another avenue to practise sustainability efforts. Participants can help repopulate forests in Sumatra and Borneo, while helping to lower carbon emissions at the same time.
The main Project Green showcase is divided into four zones that feature different tenants from F&B, beauty, and fashion, along with an exhibition area that displays the initiatives by Swissotel the Stamford and Fairmont Singapore, as well as the CapitaLand Master Plan 2030.
Meanwhile, you can also help weave the Pledge for Sustainability art mural at the exhibition area using recycled cotton and fabric, and possibly end up contributing to bid for the largest textile yarn installation in the Singapore Book of Records!
At the F&B and beauty zones are Nespresso and L’Occitane, which will hold masterclasses and upcycling workshops. Learn how Nespresso recycles their used capsules, turning them into new aluminium objects, while L’Occitane unveils its Recycling Program – the first in Singapore to accept empty packing from any beauty brand. And while you’re at it, why not pop by their first and only eco store in Singapore on Level 1?
The fashion zone, on the other hand, will include brands like the socially conscious Little Match Girl and Lush cosmetics, as well as Furla, with its Bloom bag made from a special paper-like fabric and recycled acrylic chain strap.
Social enterprise Terra SG, known for its engaging eco-education programmes, will be running weekend public workshops. Featured mall tenants will also take turns to run workshops that help educate shoppers on other ways to go green.
Recycling as a lifelong journey
Going green is not just in fashion these days – it’s essential to help reduce our carbon footprint and preserve the Earth for the generations to come.
Unsure how to start? Head to the Green Corner at Lobby A on Basement 2 for inspiration.
A permanent set-up, the space has been reimagined and decked out with preserved moss, recycled wood and steel frames, with low-energy lighting and interactive elements.
To be refreshed every quarter, the Green Corner is designed to educate the public about sustainability and how to adopt good recycling habits.
Featuring interactive educational displays, vending machines which take in recyclable items, as well as recycling and e-waste bins, the Green Corner also has a Bag Sharing Station for shoppers to, well, share the love by depositing their unused paper bags for other shoppers to take and use.
Making a difference with your shopping
With beautifully designed reusable bags becoming commonplace in Singapore, make ‘Bagless Fridays’ your new shopping habit as you wind down for the weekend.
A new initiative by Raffles City, ‘Bagless Fridays’ will take place throughout the Project Green campaign. Shoppers are encouraged to BYOR (Bring Your Own Reusables), with participating tenants not offering shopping bags in order to reduce plastic bag use and wastage.
As a bonus, shoppers who use their own recyclable bags at participating stores at Raffles City can earn double STAR$ on the CapitaStar app.
For a minimum spend of $450, shoppers will receive a Raffles City x Tiong Bahru Bakery limited edition reusable Sttoke cup specially designed in celebration of the bakery’s 10th anniversary.
With Project Green, Raffles City is leading the way in encouraging a sustainable lifestyle, while showing us how simple it can be. So the next time you head out to the mall, how about taking that reusable bag with you?
