Survival of waterbirds with green feet feared to be at risk

Among the most noticeable things about the masked finfoot (Heliopais personatus) - a waterbird that has previously been sighted in Singapore - are its feet, which are tinged a pale green. But the birds are increasingly a rare sighting.

A new study has found that their numbers globally have been reduced to about a fifth of their estimated population in 2009, due mainly to habitat loss.

Researchers estimate the current population of the masked finfoot to be between 108 and 304 - far lower than the last estimate of between 600 and 1,700 individuals made in 2009.

That year, the species was uplisted from vulnerable to endangered as rates of population decline were higher than previously assumed, due to destruction and disturbance of the forested, riverine habitats in tropical Asia in which this sensitive species is often found.

The new data, however, suggests that they should now be considered critically endangered, and that more measures should be taken to ensure their continued survival, said Mr Sayam Chowdhury from the University of Cambridge and the study's lead author.

The findings were published last December in Britain-based ornithological journal Forktail: Journal Of Asian Ornithology.

"Our assessment of the species across its distribution is grim," Mr Chowdhury said. "We found no recent records in Thailand and Malaysia, where the species was once regularly encountered."

The new estimate of the marked finfoot's global population was based on recent regional survey data and other published scientific work.

The available evidence suggests that the masked finfoot now breeds only in Bangladesh and Cambodia. Previously, it bred more widely across mainland South-east Asia.

One way of ensuring the continued survival of this species is to limit access to key masked finfoot sites during the breeding season, said the authors of the study.

The use of mono-filament gillnets that catch and kill many birds should also be restricted, while more efforts should be made to protect key lowland wetland habitats, such as Bangladesh's Sundarbans, where at least 40 breeding pairs have been found.

Other riverine wetland habitats in South-east Asia should also be protected, as these undisturbed patches are crucial for the survival of the species, said study co-author Yong Ding Li, a Singaporean conservationist from BirdLife International in Asia.

While these threatened waterbirds are not known to breed in Singapore, they have been sighted here before. The last time one was seen here was in 2010, at Upper Seletar Reservoir, said Dr Yong.

But he noted that many unknowns remain about the ecology of the species. For instance, even though these birds have been spotted here before, it is not immediately clear where these birds migrated from.

Dr Yong, who is the migratory bird coordinator for the conservation group, added that the threats faced by the masked finfoot in the lowlands of South-east Asia have made conservation of the species especially challenging.

"The small populations of the finfoot, coupled with the lack of insurance that a captive breeding population might provide, mean the species is now on the brink of extinction," he said.

No finfoot species are known from any zoological collections in the world, he said.

There are only three species of finfoots in the world.

Other than the masked finfoot, which is the species found in Asia, the other two finfoot species are found in Africa and the Americas.

In the tree of life, all three species of finfoots belong to a unique family - which means there are no other species closely related to them, said Dr Yong.

Study co-author and BirdLife International's senior adviser in Cambodia Jonathan Eames recalled seeing the masked finfoot during his visits to South-east Asia in the 1980s. "For me, the finfoot is really an icon for the state of rivers of South-east Asia," he said.