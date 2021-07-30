Stricter cleaning regime for nursing homes, schools, coffee shops

Owners of premises with more vulnerable occupants or high footfall like nursing homes, schools and coffee shops will face stricter cleaning requirements from today, as the National Environment Agency (NEA) rolls out a new environmental sanitation regime.

The first six months under the new regime - which comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic - will be an advisory period to allow the more than 3,000 premises that fall under it to ease into the changes.

It also involves a staggered roll-out of the regime across different sectors. For instance, about 180 eldercare facilities are set to implement the regime today, while about 1,100 coffee shops are slated to do so by March next year.

"This staggered roll-out provides premises owners and operators with more time to prepare for the new routine and thorough periodic cleaning and disinfection workflow, and to send their staff for the required two-day environmental control coordinator (ECC) training," said NEA.

To date, about 350 appointed ECCs have been trained, largely for the eldercare, youth and social service facilities, it added.

These facilities are expected to implement the regime earlier, from today.

The regime introduces mandatory baseline standards for specified higher-risk premises, and places greater responsibility on managers of these premises to ensure the standards are met.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor earlier said the regime will be an integral part of efforts to improve public hygiene and ward off future outbreaks of infectious diseases like Covid-19.

The standards include:

Minimum daily cleaning and disinfection frequencies for toilets, lifts, bin centres and high-touch surfaces.

Minimum six-monthly thorough periodic cleaning, which includes cleaning areas that are not easily accessible nor covered by routine cleaning (for example, out-of-reach window panels and ceiling and wall fans). Intense cleaning of areas already covered under routine cleaning may also be required during this thorough periodic cleaning. The frequency of the thorough periodic cleaning may be increased, depending on the type of premises.

Pest management plan to ensure that measures are in place to prevent pest issues.

Cleaning and disinfection methodology/protocol to respond to incidents involving bodily discharge (for example, vomitus).

Provision of necessary equipment and cleaning agents to carry out effective cleaning and disinfection.

On top of these, sector-specific standards must be implemented. A sample programme is available on the NEA website.

To comply with this regime, premises managers have to put in place an environmental sanitation programme and take overall responsibility for the cleanliness of their premises.

ECCs will assist in developing, reviewing and monitoring the implementation of the programme within each premises, as well as developing the environmental sanitation programme at their premises.

The agency also said four training providers have been appointed and approved by SkillsFuture Singapore to ensure sufficient training capacity for ECCs. After passing ECC training, appointed ECCs have to be registered with NEA.

Ms Carol Chua, director at the Ministry of Social and Family Development's service management and resource division, said the regime sets out clear guidelines on areas such as minimum cleaning frequency and scope, to ensure premises are properly cleaned and disinfected at all times.

The new regime was part of the Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill that was passed in Parliament last October.