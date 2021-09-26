Steps to safeguard Pulau Ubin's green treasure

Rustic Pulau Ubin is known as a treasure trove of biodiversity. But plans are afoot to ensure that nature continues to flourish on the island in the Republic's north-east, and is not threatened by coastal erosion or sea level rise.

From next year, the National Parks Board (NParks) will begin two nature-based coastal protection projects to safeguard Ubin's northern and southern coastlines.

These efforts follow similar measures undertaken on Pulau Tekong and at Kranji on the mainland.

The upcoming initiatives on Ubin were announced by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee yesterday at the annual Festival of Biodiversity, which celebrates the Republic's native wildlife.

"We will be embarking on two new and more extensive coastal protection projects in Pulau Ubin. These will be carried out in partnership with the community: one on the northern coastline, and the other in the south, at Sungei Durian," said Mr Lee at the event at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

"This will restore the island's coastlines and mangrove habitats, and bring back more of the island's rich biodiversity by addressing ongoing erosion and habitat loss."

Ubin's northern coastline is currently facing erosion, wrought by changes in land use on the island and the impacts of waves and vessel traffic. The island was used for granite mining in the 19th century, and later for aquaculture.

Restoration works on a 2.2km stretch of that coastline are expected to begin next year using a mix of natural and man-made infrastructure.

As for the southern coast, NParks said it will be working with scientists, volunteers and marine conservation groups to assess how abandoned aquaculture ponds there can be made into richer mangrove habitats. Further technical assessments, planning and detailed designs are ongoing, with plans to begin works in 2023.

Associate Professor Adam Switzer from the Nanyang Technological University's Asian School of the Environment welcomed Singapore's move to incorporate nature-based solutions into its coastal defence strategy. He said research needs to continue in this area to ensure these solutions will work, as mangroves are found in areas with very specific conditions.

Said Prof Switzer: "They will only work in places with the right tides, sedimentation regime and low wave energy. That means there are relatively few places where mangroves make a suitable coastal defence. Lucky for us, one such place is Pulau Ubin."

In 2010, NParks used a combination of man-made structures and nature to protect Tekong's coasts. The project successfully stopped coastal erosion and prevented the further loss of mangrove in the area over the past decade, said NParks. "Learning from this experience, we recently completed a similar coastal protection project at Kranji Coastal Nature Park, bordering the coast of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve," said Mr Lee.

With the help of more than 250 volunteers, almost 800 trees and shrubs were planted to restore and enhance the coastal site, including rare species such as the Ormocarpum cochinchinense - a native tree previously thought to be extinct in Singapore.

Nature-based solutions to climate change are increasingly discussed globally, as countries seek to reduce their carbon footprint and adapt to climate impacts.

Mangroves are habitats that can help on both fronts.

One, they are rich stores of carbon. The water-logged soil of a mangrove keeps carbon in the ground and away from the atmosphere, where it traps heat and drives climate change.

Two, the complex root systems of mangrove trees allow them to trap sediment from the tides as they ebb and flow. This allows the habitat to keep pace with sea-level rise, if the rate of increase is not too rapid.

Asked if the impact of mangrove restoration efforts could make a dent on Singapore's total emissions, group director of NParks' National Biodiversity Centre Ryan Lee said forest conservation and enhancement was a long-term effort that will play an important role in Singapore's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.