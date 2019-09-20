Steps taken to protect staff, students as haze continues

As hazy conditions continue in Singapore for a second week, schools and companies are taking measures to protect students and employees who work outdoors.

Pupils will take national examinations such as the Primary School Leaving Examination in enclosed spaces, and air purifiers will be provided if the haze worsens, the Ministry of Education said yesterday. Processes are in place for pupils who are unwell during national exams, including for those affected by haze-related illnesses.

Companies with employees working outdoors, such as construction firms and beachfront businesses, are giving out N95 masks to staff and ensuring they stay hydrated and take frequent indoor breaks.

In Indonesia, 230 people suspected of starting fires in forests in Sumatra and Kalimantan have been arrested.