Step into climate-changed S'pore in 2100 with ST's new VR project

If you've ever wondered what Singapore will be like in the next century, amid all the warnings about a world drastically altered by climate change, The Straits Times' virtual reality (VR) project, Singapore 2100: Climate changed, will give you some idea.

Viewers get a four-minute journey through Singapore in 2100, from a river cruise at Boat Quay, to the Merlion Park and the Marina Bay Sands Skypark. Highlights include a scene in which water levels rise right in front of the user's eyes.

The project will be at ST's booth at the Singapore Eco-Film Festival, which is taking place now till tomorrow at the ArtScience Museum.

The festival brings together eco organisations and storytellers in Singapore, looking at solutions for the environment.

ST interactive graphics journalist Rebecca Pazos, 31, who helped conceptualise and research for Singapore 2100, said: "Sometimes in Singapore, we seem to think that climate change will affect other countries around us, and not us."

The project zooms in on food security and extreme weather - two climate change-related issues that could hit Singapore the hardest.

The Earth Observatory of Singapore also provided information for the project.

Singapore 2100 has been in the works since July last year, after ST published its first VR project, Singapore Underwater, which looked at the possible long-term impact of climate change and rising sea levels on the Republic.

Web developer Chee Wei Xian, 23, who also worked on the earlier project, said Singapore 2100 gives users an improved experience through increased interactivity and a wider variety of scenes. It can be viewed through the Google Daydream View VR headset, or the Lenovo Mirage Solo headset, both of which are made available to ST under the Google News Initiative.

Those who are unable to attend the event can try out the immersive storytelling experience at home, by using a Daydream-compatible mobile phone. All they have to do is download the Singapore 2100 app and the Google Daydream app from the Google Play store, and view it with their own VR headset.