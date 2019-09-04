ST Podcast: The Greta effect in Singapore

Green Pulse Ep 9: The Greta effect in Singapore

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2019, The Straits Times dives into all things green, blue and brown. Green Pulse analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This month, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan and assistant foreign editor David Fogarty chat with Ms Annika Mock, 20, and Mr Kristian-Marc Paul, 25, two of the young organisers of the upcoming Singapore Climate Rally.

Ms Mock and Mr Paul are among the 15 young activists in Singapore who are organising the climate action rally on Sept 21, in line with the global youth movement inspired by Swedish teen climate champion Greta Thunberg.

The event will be the first of its type in the Republic since the international movement began in August last year, although there have been other social media climate campaigns here.

Tune in to this episode to find out what the organisers have lined up for the climate rally on Sept 21, the backlash they have received since the ST story was published, and their thoughts on the importance of the youth climate movement.

