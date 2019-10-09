Green Pulse podcast: How climate change affects nature

Green Pulse Ep 10: The canary in the coalmine - how climate change affects nature

Synopsis: In this series, The Straits Times dives into all things green, blue and brown. Green Pulse analyses the beat of the changing environment, from biodiversity conservation to climate change.

This month, ST’s environment correspondent Audrey Tan chats with Dr Yong Ding Li, flyways coordinator at conservation group BirdLife International (Asia) on how climate change could impact natural habitats and wildlife.

Climate change has dominated headlines around the world. In September, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres convened a Climate Action Summit in New York to urge nations to do more to cut their planet-warming emissions.

A raft of scientific reports by the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change have all also pointed to how unabated warming could affect food supplies and water resources, and cause sea levels and temperatures to rise.

All these can have widespread impact on human communities -- and the wildlife around them too. Tune in to this podcast to find out how nature could be impacted, and why protecting them is so important.

Produced by: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Follow Audrey Tan on Twitter

Edited by: Penelope Lee

Fraser Hill mountain bird audio by: Dr Yong Ding Li

