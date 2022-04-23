S'pore as hydrogen hub

Singapore has the potential to position itself as a hydrogen hub in the future and supply cleaner fuel to the region, said a panellist yesterday at an Earth Day roundtable organised by The Straits Times.

The discussion also touched on how Singapore is feeling the pinch with higher energy prices now, but there are opportunities in areas such as green finance and renewables on the horizon. The discussion - aired on The Straits Times YouTube channel and website - focused on whether surging energy costs would spark a rethink about the dependence on fossil fuels.