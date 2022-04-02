S'pore's power sector can still hit climate targets

Electricity prices in Singapore have gone up for the fifth quarter in a row since the start of last year. The latest increase of almost 10 per cent was due to "significantly higher global gas and oil prices exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine", grid operator SP Group said on Thursday.

What will the rising energy prices - first wrought by the global energy crunch, and then exacerbated by the war in Ukraine - mean for Singapore's plans to reduce emissions from its fossil fuel-dependent power sector?