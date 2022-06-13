S'pore's mean maximum temperatures on the rise

These hit above 31 deg C for 53 of 60 months in period from 2017 to last year

The highest May temperature in Singapore of 36.7 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on May 13.

The previous record was 36.5 deg C, which happened once in 2010 and again in 2016.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

Find out more about climate change and how it could affect you on the ST microsite here.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 13, 2022, with the headline S'pore's mean maximum temperatures on the rise.

