S'pore to stay focused on climate crisis despite volatile energy prices

Singapore is determined to press ahead with its efforts to tackle the climate crisis, even as the war in Ukraine and volatile energy prices have diverted the attention of governments away from it.

This is because Singapore sees climate impacts such as rising sea levels as existential threats, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu.

Some countries that were trying to wean themselves from fossil fuels have faced setbacks, in the wake of global developments.

The war in Ukraine had broken out just as countries were emerging from the shadow of the pandemic, Ms Fu noted.

She told The Straits Times: "Governments have also had a really tough time fighting Covid-19, and been spending enormous amounts of financial resources on public health."

"But it is important for all of us to bring back the awareness to climate change," she said in an interview late last month.

Globally, the volatility of energy prices caused by the Russian invasion has resulted in some countries backtracking on plans to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

Germany, for example, has delayed shutting down its coal plants amid Russian gas supply threats, despite an earlier pledge to bring its emissions down to net zero by 2045.

During a visit to the United States, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dialogue last week at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations think-tank that Singapore has to work on adapting to climate change, as global efforts to reduce the amount of planet-warming emissions are "inadequate".

Singapore has moved to deal with the threat of climate change despite the pandemic.

It plans to cut emissions by increasing the use of electric vehicles under its Green Plan 2030.

"Instead of petrol kiosks, we will need many more charging points all over the island," said Ms Fu.

The Energy Market Authority has also announced plans to reduce the carbon footprint of the power sector by importing about 30 per cent of its electricity from low-carbon sources by 2035.

"The Government has made very bold steps, like announcing plans to import more renewable energy into Singapore," Ms Fu added.

PM Lee and Ms Fu's remarks come as the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is expected to release today a new report detailing how slashing carbon dioxide emissions is no longer enough.

The planet-warming gas will also need to be sucked out of the atmosphere, via the use of new technologies or through reforestation, reported Agence France-Presse.

The upcoming report, which assesses the various methods that countries can take to cut their emissions and remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, follows the IPCC's February report that highlighted how the extent and magnitude of climate change impacts are larger than previously estimated.

Ms Fu noted that this year's UN climate summit in Egypt, called COP27, to be held in November, is taking place in the African continent where many developing countries are located.

This is the first time that the conference has been held in Africa since 2016, when COP22 was held in Morocco. Recent summits have all been held in Europe.

"The conference being held in Africa can give a very different perspective to the talks," Ms Fu said. "Developing countries need help more than ever, whether it's in terms of adaptation or mitigation."

The minister said Singapore will work with the Egyptian host of COP27 on how the Republic can participate in the event.

For instance, the Republic could share its experience on how it has overcome water scarcity, she added. Some local technologies, such as the filtration and purification of drinking water, could be useful for drought-stricken parts of Africa, she noted.