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S’pore to map marine, coastal habitats, including those in the vicinity of new western island

One of the islands that could be merged in the reclamation for a new western island is Pulau Jong, which is one of the last untouched islands of Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Plans are under way to use high-resolution satellite imagery to map out how coral reefs, seagrass meadows and mangroves along Singapore’s coastlines have changed over the years.

The new images of the different types of coastal and marine habitats will update maps previously created in 2018 and 2011, according to a National Parks Board (NParks) tender seen by The Straits Times.

The mapping exercise is part of the board’s regular efforts to study the Republic’s coastal and marine habitats, said Karenne Tun, group director for the NParks’ National Biodiversity Centre.

But the study – the tender for which was published on Aug 25 – takes on added significance given Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s National Day Rally announcement on Aug 23 that a new “western island” would be created by merging several southern islands through reclamation.

The new western island is envisioned to meet industry, energy and defence needs in the coming decades. Some of the affected islands could include Pulau Semakau, Pulau Bukom and Pulau Sudong.

Singapore’s remaining coral reef ecosystems are mainly found in the waters surrounding the southern islands. Other marine habitats, including seagrass meadows and mangroves, can also be found in that area.

Tun said the map will quantify any changes to the habitats since 2018, supporting sea space and conservation planning across Singapore, while complementing research studies by various agencies.

“As with previous mapping efforts, the geospatial dataset from this study will be made publicly available,” she added.

The mapping exercise comes amid concerns from scientists, nature groups and other members of the marine community about the reclamation plans to create a new western island .

The NParks study is expected to take 15 months to complete, and excludes marine waters in the Pedra Branca area, according to tender documents.

Marine scientists said the mapping exercise is timely as the coastline has likely changed considerably due to events like sea-level rise, climate-driven storm surges and marine heatwaves.

Huang Danwei, deputy head of the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum, said the results from the study will be critical for mitigating the impacts of ongoing coastal development projects and planning upcoming projects.

Mangroves seen during an intertidal survey led by marine conservationist Ria Tan at Pulau Hantu on July 31. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Accurate maps will provide a reference point to measure changes post-construction and help reshape reclamation profiles to avoid destroying productive coral reefs, dense seagrass beds, or mangrove forests that store significant amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide, he noted.

Knowing the precise boundaries and areal estimates of coastal and marine habitats is important for making predictions about biodiversity as the environment changes, Huang added, explaining that such knowledge can more accurately characterise and project how species that form the foundation of ecosystems will be distributed.

“Such projections are important not just for ecosystem management, but also are helpful for long-term planning of navigational routes and the sea space in general.”

Agreeing, coral scientist Sam Shu Qin, who co-chairs voluntary network Friends of Marine Park, said the mapping exercise is a step towards evidence-based identification of conservation areas or places to prioritise for intervention.

“Researchers, educators and nature groups could use the data to support research and communicate the importance of Singapore’s remaining coastal and marine habitats and wildlife,” she added.

Mushroom corals seen during an intertidal survey led by marine conservationist Ria Tan at Pulau Hantu on July 31. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Marine biologist Ow Yanxiang, who co-led the city-state’s inaugural seagrass restoration project, said the data will help track cumulative changes to the coastal environment since 2018, especially since environmental impact assessments for developments in these areas are often conducted independently of one another.

The senior research fellow at the St John’s Island National Marine Laboratory said: “Our coral reefs, seagrass beds and mangrove forests have survived our nation’s many years of growth and development, so can we engineer ways to build our future with nature, instead of over it?”

Beyond the ecological impact, dive operators, nature guides, and descendants of those who once lived on the affected islands are calling on the authorities to also study the social, recreational and heritage impact of the reclamation project.

Pulau Hantu, for instance, is often regarded as the heart of Singapore’s recreational diving scene, according to Serene Pek, co-owner of Cuddlefish Divers.

She cited the island’s sheltered conditions, manageable depths for beginners and rich biodiversity, including seahorses, nudibranchs, and sharks. In 2025, about 60 per cent of her company’s operations, roughly 200 trips, were conducted at Pulau Hantu.

A nudibranch in the waters of Pulau Hantu. PHOTO: HALIMAH RAZALI

She said: “While we understand the need for Singapore to plan for its future development, we hope that careful consideration can be given to preserving areas that support recreation, conservation, education and community activities, so that future generations can continue to enjoy and appreciate these unique marine ecosystems.”

Ng Lee Kiang, co-founder of nature education firm Young Nautilus, is concerned that the sediment plumes from future reclamation could ripple outwards, impacting not just Pulau Hantu and Pulau Semakau, but nearby sites like Sisters’ Islands Marine Park and St John’s Island, where her company regularly runs programmes.

Leathery soft corals seen during intertidal survey led by marine conservationist Ria Tan at St John's island on Aug 14. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

She said: “As educators, our deepest hope is that generations to come will still have the chance to experience, appreciate and learn about the rich marine biodiversity we are fortunate to have today.”

Non-governmental organisation Orang Laut SG, which began as an initiative to preserve the maritime heritage of islanders living on Pulau Semakau, a subset of Singapore’s seafaring natives, has called for cultural and social impacts to be considered, as well as continued access to the surviving islands, coral reefs and coastal waters.

It said: “Environmental assessments alone cannot account for the loss of heritage, community access, livelihoods, traditional knowledge and relationships with the sea.”