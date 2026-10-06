S’pore mulls energy cluster on Tekong; including third LNG terminal and electricity import facilities

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EMA is studying the feasibility of building a 200ha cluster of energy infrastructure on Pulau Tekong.

SINGAPORE - The military island of Pulau Tekong could potentially host Singapore’s third liquefied natural gas terminal, hydrogen-compatible natural gas power plants and facilities for importing electricity.

The Energy Market Authority on Oct 6 said it is studying the feasibility of building a 200ha energy infrastructure cluster on the island located off Singapore’s north-eastern coast, to strengthen the nation’s energy security and support its transition to greener energy sources.

This is equivalent to the size of 288 football fields.

EMA said: “Electricity demand in Singapore will grow as our economy continues to expand. While EMA studies the viability of diverse energy pathways, there is a need to plan ahead for new energy infrastructure to meet our long-term power demand.”

Singapore currently relies on imported natural gas, a fossil fuel, for about 93 per cent of its energy needs.

Singapore is currently building its second liquified natural gas terminal at Jurong Port. The terminal will be operational by the end of the decade. The Republic’s first liquified natural gas terminal began operations on Jurong Island in 2013.

But the country is also looking at alternative energy sources, including the use of hydrogen as a cleaner fuel, and importing electricity directly from its neighbours, to increase its energy security in a climate-friendly way.

To assess the feasibility of building an energy cluster on Pulau Tekong, EMA will appoint a consultant by mid-2027 and it will be tasked to develop a proposed master plan for the cluster. This study is expected to take two years.

Straits Times checks on tender documents published on Oct 5 on government procurement portal GeBiz showed that the study will assess the feasibility of accommodating approximately six gigawatts of domestic power generation and two gigawatts of electricity imports via three designated sea corridors.

For context, Singapore produced about 13 gigawatts of electricity in the first half of 2025.

To date, Singapore has 13 electricity import projects in the works , with a combined capacity of more than 9 gigawatts.

The projects cover solar, wind and hydropower from Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Australia.

The study will also look into accommodating nine to 15 telecommunication submarine cables via three to five designated sea corridors connecting to the area within Pulau Tekong.

EMA will share three development scenarios with the awarded consultant. Each of the scenarios will outline key areas such as the type of energy mix, their capacity and proposed development timelines. The three scenarios will only be shared with the awarded consultant.

The consultant has to develop a master plan for each scenario that identifies the optimal approach to use the 200ha of land for facilities including power plants, a liquified natural gas terminal, gas facilities, electricity import facilities, substations and a cable tunnel building, stated tender documents.

The feasibility study should also assess the technical, regulatory, environmental and aviation considerations linked with the proposed energy cluster.

This development follows a National Day Rally announcement in August. Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced then that 500ha of land, about the size of Toa Payoh, could be set aside for civilian use on Pulau Tekong, with more reclamation works at the southern end of the island in the pipeline.

PM Wong also said studies are under way to see if it is feasible to build undersea tunnels linking the mainland to Pulau Tekong, to make it easier for people to reach the island.

EMA’s chief executive Puah Kok Keong said if the plan on Pulau Tekong materialises, the cluster on Pulau Tekong will play an important role to meet Singapore’s growing energy needs.

“Energy is a critical resource to support Singapore’s continued development and growth. It is vital that we plan ahead for our future energy infrastructure needs.”