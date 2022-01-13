S'pore, Japan join hands to tackle host of issues

Singapore and Japan made a pact yesterday to further reduce carbon emissions.

The countries also pledged to support each other on other issues, such as economic recovery beyond the Covid-19 pandemic, and boosting innovation and sustainability.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Japanese Minister for Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda signed a memorandum of cooperation on low-emissions solutions during Mr Hagiuda's official visit to Singapore yesterday.

The pact pledges the countries' commitment to respond to the urgent threat of climate change and to spur their transition towards low-emission energy, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a statement.

The countries will focus on several areas, including ways to cut long-term emissions and carbon-capture technology, MTI added.

Mr Gan said the signing will go a long way to facilitate more collaboration in the understanding, innovation and development of these strategies.

"This deepens the ties between Singapore and Japan, and paves the way for a more sustainable and green economy," he added.

The ministers also reaffirmed the economic ties between Singapore and Japan. They committed to working together to ensure a post-pandemic recovery and to make the countries' economies innovative and sustainable.

Singapore also welcomed Japan's proposal on the Asia-Japan Investing for the Future Initiative, and discussed possible areas of collaboration in areas such as the digital economy and supply chain resilience.