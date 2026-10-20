Small modular nuclear reactors: Singapore’s answer to energy security?

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Why they offer more safety features and generate less nuclear waste, says a nuclear expert.

They offer more safety features and generate less nuclear waste, says a nuclear expert.

Singapore announced in May 2026 that it will be embarking on the first phase of a review by the UN atomic watchdog, to help Singapore determine if it has what it takes to deploy nuclear energy.

Host Audrey Tan discusses what this process entails for Singapore with Low Xin Wei, the chief executive of the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Institute (SNRSI), a research organisation. He was previously the assistant chief executive at Singapore’s energy regulator, the Energy Market Authority.

Low describes the review process as being similar to a marriage counselling course, which participants undergo to learn more about what marriage entails.

Just like how the final decision on whether to get married will be determined by the couple, countries will have the final say in whether to go ahead with deploying nuclear energy.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:20 How has Singapore’s stance on nuclear energy changed over the years?

6:45 What are the three reasons behind this change?

12:21 How has public perception of nuclear shifted?

15:20 How nuclear energy can boost energy security

20:25 Embarking on Phase 1 of the integrated nuclear infrastructure review: What it entails for Singapore?

26:45 What will it take to demonstrate that nuclear plants are safer than what people perceive?

36:45 Where could a nuclear power plant in Singapore potentially be sited?

Read more:

S’pore to undergo review by UN atomic watchdog in 2027: https://str.sg/M6Du

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

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