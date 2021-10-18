Slowing down carbon emissions - find out how you can help

Carbon budget. Carbon emissions. Net zero.

Such terms have been volleyed around at climate conferences but there is a surprising lack of clarity about what they actually mean for those outside the climate science field.

With the topic taking centre stage at the United Nations' climate change conference at the end of this month, The Straits Times interactive graphics team decided to tackle these terms from a new visual perspective.

ST environment correspondents will be covering the meeting, also known as COP26, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct 31 to Nov 12.

Using the visual metaphor of smoke, the team tried to explain the concept of "carbon budget", which refers to the upper limit on the amount of carbon dioxide that can be added to the atmosphere before it breaches temperature thresholds.

The smoke is red because carbon dioxide emits infrared radiation, or heat. This makes it one of the largest contributors to global warming. The more this gas is emitted, the closer the world gets to a 1.5 deg C increase in average temperature - or more.

Through the interactive, readers can see for themselves how carbon dioxide has been emitted at a faster rate in the last 50 years or so than at any other point in earth's history.

For someone born in 1950, for example, 64 per cent of the global carbon budget has been emitted during his or her lifetime.

Readers can enter their year of birth to find out how much carbon dioxide has been emitted at that point in time.

At current rates of emission, the world is speeding towards surpassing the global carbon budget within the next 10 years.

This is why bringing carbon emissions down to net zero will be one of the most important topics to be discussed at the COP26 climate talks, which will be attended by world leaders and experts.

Individuals, too, can contribute to the effort.

Built into the interactive is a calculator which estimates the impact of actions by individuals, businesses and governments on carbon emissions. For example, does eating less meat or cutting food waste really help? Would using green modes of transport make a big impact?

Readers can see for themselves how their actions can make a difference.

Visit str.sg/carbon to explore the interactive.