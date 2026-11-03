Singapore’s beverage container return scheme has been battered with criticisms. Why do we need it?

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The scheme could help to improve Singapore’s low domestic recycling rates.

The scheme could help to improve Singapore’s low domestic recycling rates.

Blue recycling bins filled with non-recyclable trash have become a common sight around Singapore. This contamination has resulted in poor domestic recycling rates in the country, as food and liquid waste thrown into the commingled bins taints the other recyclables.

To overcome this challenge, the National Environment Agency on Oct 1 fully implemented its Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS) to ensure that plastic bottles and cans are segregated for recycling. But this initiative has also been plagued with complaints.

In this episode, host Audrey Tan chats with Ang Qing and Shabana Begum, environment correspondents at ST, on whether these criticisms are warranted, and whether Singapore should continue pushing ahead with the scheme.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:31 The BCRS scheme in a nutshell; observations on the ground

6:00 Why we need this 10-cent incentive at this stage?

7:55 Why Singapore needs this scheme now

9:11 Why the blue bin scheme is not sustainable given poorer habits in Singapore

11:05 Is 10 cents enough of an incentive to Singaporeans? Why BCRS is worth persevering with

13:00 Observations of current and various recycling operations in Singapore

13:56 Not ideal conditions: Seeing discarded syringes among recyclables

15:35 “Completely different”: Shabana’s experience at a BCRS sorting facility

17:25 “When the public sorts things properly upstream, it makes things easier down the line”: Qing

18:25 Challenges, little-known behind-the-scenes additional costs SME retailers face

23:25 Is 10 cents enough of an incentive for the public in general?

25:35 Should more drinks be worked into the BCRS scheme? Such as glass bottles

26:15 Media reports about side hustles using the BCRS scheme: Controversial?

29:55 2026 stats show Singapore disposed a record amount of trash

Read more:

Shabana Begum’s articles: https://str.sg/5EGd

Ang Qing’s articles: https://str.sg/i5gT

Follow Audrey Tan on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/848W

Read her articles: https://str.sg/JLM2

Host: Audrey Tan (audreyt@sph.com.sg)

Produced and edited by: Hadyu Rahim

Executive producer: Ernest Luis

Follow Green Pulse Podcast every Tuesday as we discuss how environmental issues intersect with business, politics and society:

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