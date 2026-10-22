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Singaporeans aged 60 and above can collect masks from Oct 23 to guard against haze: Grace Fu

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Oct 22 that those aged 60 and above can collect the set of two masks in this exercise.

SINGAPORE - A second haze mask distribution exercise will begin from Oct 23, with an expanded list of Singaporeans eligible to collect them from community clubs, dedicated vending machines and other venues.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Oct 22 that those aged 60 and above can collect the set of two masks in this exercise. Previously, only those 67 and above were considered eligible.

She said: “ So we have been heeding the feedback from the public. Some of the seniors who are above 60, but not Merdeka Generation or Pioneer Generation cardholders, have reflected that they will also benefit from the masks.”

Pioneer Generation seniors are Singaporeans who were born in 1949 or earlier, while the Merdeka generation refers to citizens who were born here in the 1950s.

Those eligible to collect masks in the second mask distribution exercise include:

Seniors aged 60 and above

CHAS Orange card holder

CHAS Blue card holder

Medical Fee Exemption Card holder

Recipients of ComCare Assistance

Pregnant women

Children between seven and 16 years old

People with medical conditions like asthma

Expectant mothers, children and those with medical conditions can collect masks only at PA venues such as CCs.

The masks will be distributed by the People’s Association’s (PA) community clubs. They will also available at mask vending machines at 37 public transport hubs, social service offices and PA venues. Locations can be found at go.gov.sg/hazemask.

The first mask distribution exercise had kicked off on Oct 14, after PM2.5 readings soared on Oct 14, setting this haze season’s high of 288, which occurred at 3pm in the western part of Singapore.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter measuring 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter. It is the dominant pollutant during periods of transboundary haze, and small enough that they can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream.

Haze masks such as N95 masks can limit the amount of PM2.5 inhaled by a person.

Fu said that those who were eligible in the first round of distribution, but have yet to collect their masks, can collect four masks at any community club.

To date, about 22% of eligible Singaporeans have collected the masks.

Fu was speaking on Oct 22 at Beo Crescent Market in Jalan Besar, where the minister and Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal gave out bags containing haze-relief items like masks, herbal syrup and coconut water to stallholders.

Minister Grace Fu meeting hawkers and distributing care packs at Beo Crescent Market on Oct 22. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Her comments come amid an improvement in air quality in Singapore, with 1-hour PM2.5 readings – a reflection of current air quality – all in the “normal” range as at 1pm on Oct 22.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index, which tracks air quality in Singapore over the preceding day, was mostly in the good to moderate range with readings below 100 at 1pm. Only the 24-hour PSI in western Singapore breached the unhealthy threshold of 101, with a reading of 102 at that time .

However, satellite maps on the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) website showed the persistence of hotspots in Indonesia. Prevailing winds have kept the smoke plumes away from Singapore for now, with denser clouds of pollution observed in areas such as Peninsular Malaysia, Kalimantan, Sumatra, and the western parts of Sarawak.

Said Fu: “(I’d) like to encourage Singaporeans who have not collected their mask to do so in the near future when the weather is good.

“Do it before the next round of air pollution strikes us.”

Fu had earlier warned that reprieve from the poor air quality possibly arriving only around November.

Short-term exposure to high levels of haze particles can cause irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat for healthy people, as well as affect the heart and lungs of those with chronic conditions.

As unhealthy levels of haze blanketed Singapore in the first half of October, there was a spike in demand for N95 masks. This rush for face coverings prompted at least two retailers to limit purchases.

Fu said the government is aware that shelves of some retail stores have been emptied of masks, noting that her ministry and the Health Ministry are working closely to help retailers stock up by drawing on the national stockpile of masks.

These retailers include Sheng Siong, Giant and Cold Storage.

Said Fu: “So no need to panic, there are always masks available. And we just need to give the retailers some time to replenish their shelves.”

Other than N95 masks, KF94, FFP2 and KN95 masks can reduce exposure to haze particles.

Other than N95 masks, KF94, FFP2 and KN95 masks can reduce exposure to haze particles. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Fu encouraged members of the public to look out for the vulnerable, including those who are unable to collect the masks themselves, during the current haze season.

Eligible Singaporeans can hand their NRIC to a family member or friend to collect the masks on their behalf.

Singapore has experienced more than six weeks of haze so far in 2026. Air quality first entered the unhealthy range on Sept 4.

Vulnerable persons such as elderly folk, pregnant women and individuals with chronic heart or lung disease are advised to wear an N95 mask when the air quality forecast is in the very unhealthy range, and if they must be outdoors for several hours.

Apart from protecting residents from the haze, the Singapore government said it has officially issued legal notices to 10 firms in Indonesia, requesting them to stop burning on their land, and to submit plans on how they plan to prevent the fires from recurring.

When asked by The Straits Times if any of the firms had responded to the Singapore government’s move, Fu said they will leave that update for another time.