Singapore Red Cross gives air purifiers to vulnerable seniors amid heat and haze

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Staff from the Singapore Red Cross showing Anna Mary Raja Letchumi, 80, how to use the air purifier at her home in Woodlands on Sept 9.

SINGAPORE – Anna Mary Raja Letchumi, who was hospitalised recently due to breathing difficulties caused by hazy conditions and smoke, had some good news on Sept 9 when the Singapore Red Cross visited her to give her an air purifier.

Subathra V. Manickam also received one. She has an autoimmune condition called systemic lupus erythematosus, which flares up when she is exposed to the sun.

Both of them were among the first of 200 seniors to receive air purifiers for some protection against the heat and haze.

As they live alone and are aged 70 and above, they were also given $100 from the organisation to help them defray electricity bills that could be higher from using the air purifiers.

Letchumi and Subathra also received care packs containing biscuits and drinks.

The seniors given the air purifiers are part of the Red Cross’ Home Monitoring and Eldercare, and Medical Chaperone and Transportation programmes. Under the Home Monitoring and Eldercare programme, seniors living alone have panic buttons and motion sensors in their homes, so that the Red Cross can respond to emergencies.

Karine Tan, associate director of community engagement at the Singapore Red Cross, said the current haze season and hot and dry weather pose a dangerous situation for seniors, especially those who live alone and have underlying conditions that can worsen their risks of heat-related illnesses, respiratory distress and dehydration.

The care pack for seniors living alone includes an air purifier, drinks, a multi-grain beverage pack, and biscuits. ST PHOTO: SARAH LEE

The care packs are meant to help them stay hydrated and remain indoors as much as possible to avoid unhealthy air.

Since most of the Red Cross’ beneficiaries are from slightly lower-income backgrounds, the organisation also provided the $100 utility bill support as it did not want them to be worried about rising electricity bills when using the air purifiers.

By early October, an additional 500 people from vulnerable groups and families will receive the care packs, without the air purifiers and $100.

The Singapore Red Cross’ efforts build on an earlier islandwide outreach in April, which saw the group distribute 600 care packs to protect beneficiaries against heat and hazy conditions. The items included a portable fan and face masks.

Heat resilience talks for 450 outdoor migrant workers were also organised under the outreach.

On Sept 4 and 5, the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index crossed into the unhealthy range for the first time since 2023 because of the haze.

Amplified by the warming El Nino phenomenon, forest fires have been raging in Indonesia’s Kalimantan and Sumatra for weeks, sending smoke haze to Singapore and the region.

In the second half of August, the highest temperature recorded was a scorching 35.5 deg C in Seletar on Aug 25. There were also several warm nights when minimum temperatures remained above 27 deg C.

To alleviate the heat at home, Letchumi and Subathra rely on standing fans in their one-room rental flats.

Subathra’s health challenges extend beyond lupus: She also suffered two minor strokes in May, had Covid-19 and is grappling with spinal issues.

These ailments worsened her appetite recently, making it harder for her to hydrate.

“The doctors tell me every time that I must drink, but I’m not drinking... For almost a month, I was on a drip because my body became dehydrated,” added the retiree, who is in her 70s.

“But still, I have healthcare staff and Red Cross to help me out. That, I must appreciate,” she said.