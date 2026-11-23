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Singapore hopes setback from COP31 failure will not pull nations apart: Grace Fu

COP31 president and Turkey’s Minister of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change Murat Kurum attends a plenary session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference at the Antalya Expo Center.

SINGAPORE - Despite the failure among countries to find consensus on how to tackle climate change at the UN climate conference COP31, Singapore hopes that the setback will not pull nations apart, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said on Nov 23.

Weighing in on the collapse of the climate talks in a Facebook post, she expressed the Republic’s regret over the deadlock, and acknowledged that the outcome fell short of the expectations of some countries.

But she noted that there were still some positive outcomes from the conference, pointing to the 35 x 35 global electrification target as an example. That target is a voluntary one proposed by host country Turkey to increase electricity’s share of global energy consumption to 35% by 2035.

Recounting Singapore’s intervention at the summit’s close in the Turkish resort city of Antalya on Nov 22, Fu said the Republic had encouraged all countries to work constructively with one another and the incoming COP32 presidency to reach an agreement at the next conference.

The next summit will take place in 2027 in Ethiopia.

Ending two days after its slated close on Nov 20, COP31 concluded without an agreement among the nearly 200 nations on an outcome text. This document reflects shared political commitments and global priorities. It needs to be agreed upon by all parties.

Countries remained divided after the final draft had once again omitted the mention of transitioning away from planet-warming fossil fuels, due to the insistence of a bloc of fossil fuel-producing states led by Saudi Arabia to keep all mentions of coal, oil and gas out of the outcome text.

A group of countries, including the European Union and some small island states, then insisted they could not accept an outcome that had no mention of the root cause driving climate change.

Bill Hare, chief executive of global climate science and policy institute Climate Analytics, noted that the Saudi government had been blocking any mention of fossil fuels for years. “But for the first time in a long time, governments refused to agree to a cover decision that was meaningless,” he said.

The Alliance of Small Island States, of which Singapore is a member, told the media that many of its members could not support a decision that failed to meet essential requirements.

This included, among other things, having a political commitment to transition away from planet-warming fossil fuels and recognising that the UN-convened Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change provided the best available science.

COP31 failure unlikely to derail Singapore, ASEAN climate priorities

Analysts told The Straits Times that the collapse of COP31 is unlikely to derail climate priorities in Singapore and the wider ASEAN region, though it could impact funding for some initiatives.

They also say that the lack of an outcome at COP31, while disappointing, was not an indictment that multilateralism had failed.

Rueban Manokara, WWF-Singapore’s director of carbon finance and a former climate negotiator for Singapore, noted that the region is facing several climate change impacts, such as fire and floods.

South-east Asia also needs to secure its energy supply and remain economically competitive, he said. The region was one of the hardest hit by the global energy crisis owing to its reliance on Middle Eastern fossil fuels.

Melissa Low, a research fellow studying global climate policy at the NUS Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, agreed, pointing out that the physical risks of climate change do not diminish simply because a political consensus failed.

“If global mitigation efforts slow, adaptation and resilience-building become even more urgent for Singapore and the region,” she added, referring to the growing importance of protecting communities from the impacts of climate change.

However, the flow of climate finance into South-east Asia could be impacted by the COP31 outcome.

Such contributions from developed countries to developing nations can help poorer nations shift from fossil fuels to cleaner options such as renewable energy, as well as cope with the impacts of climate change by installing early warning systems.

It had emerged as a major flash point at this year’s talks, with developed countries blocking discussions on when they will contribute these funds and in what form.

Tan-Soo Jie-Sheng, director of the Institute for Environment and Sustainability at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, said: “Developing countries need financing arrangements that are economically attractive, politically feasible and compatible with their development priorities.

“Otherwise, we risk having ambitious climate targets on paper without the investments needed to achieve them.”

He cited recent research by the Australian National University showing how implementation of financial pledges from donor countries to support the phasing out of fossil fuels in Indonesia and Vietnam has stalled.

Low agreed that the conference could impact funding, saying that it was difficult to ask developing countries to accelerate their transitions when there is considerable uncertainty over how these transitions will be financed.

“The absence of US leadership and difficulties in brokering compromises among major economies also appear to have contributed (to the collapse of the negotiations),” she added.

Analysts cautioned against taking COP31 as evidence that the multilateral climate process is fundamentally broken, noting that the process survived the last collapse at COP15 in Copenhagen in 2009.

Said Manokara: “Post-failure at Copenhagen, countries bounced back with the Paris Agreement which now underpins global climate action.

“Multilateralism remains essential, especially for smaller and more vulnerable countries that depend on international cooperation.”

In the nearer-term, observers say that climate action would depend more on bilateral agreements.

Praveen Tekchandani, Asean co-leader for climate change and sustainability services at consultancy firm EY, warned that the delivery of climate initiatives in the region could become more fragmented.

As ASEAN chair in 2027, Singapore can demonstrate that regional cooperation still works, he said.

He added: “However, success will need to be measured in projects financed, interconnections advanced and standards aligned, not in declarations alone.”