Singapore eyes green hydrogen as energy source with $25m institute

A $25 million research institute aims to make green hydrogen a viable source of clean fuel which can power Singapore's energy needs.

The National University of Singapore's (NUS) Centre for Hydrogen Innovations is working to create breakthrough technologies that will make hydrogen a viable green energy source, as the Republic seeks to decarbonise its energy sector.

Professor Ho Teck Hua, NUS senior deputy president and provost, told The Straits Times that both the new centre as well as NUS' Green Energy Programme - which focuses on carbon capture and utilisation technologies - are part of the university's strategy of coming up with innovative ways to reduce Singapore's reliance on fossil fuels.

Low-carbon hydrogen imports have also been identified as a viable way forward in bringing the power sector - which now produces 40 per cent of the country's emissions - to net zero by 2050, according to the Energy 2050 Committee report, which was released in March.

In the first phase, the centre will primarily focus on hydrogen carriers for storage and transport - a fairly nascent area of research - as well as the global supply chain for hydrogen.

Professor Liu Bin, who will lead the centre, told ST: "While hydrogen can be imported through pipelines, this can only be done for short distances from countries like Malaysia. Liquefied hydrogen is very energy-intensive and would require investments in new infrastructure."

Another method would be to convert hydrogen into a liquid chemical carrier that can be transported at room temperature using existing infrastructure. But more research is needed to extract hydrogen from its carrier.

Aside from looking into transporting hydrogen, the centre is also gearing up to produce hydrogen locally, to safeguard Singapore's energy security in the event of supply chain disruptions.

Hydrogen can be produced through the electrolysis of water, separating it into hydrogen and oxygen, as well as methane pyrolysis - a process which splits natural gas into hydrogen and solid carbon.

But in order to be considered a green fuel, both processes must be powered by renewable energy such as solar.

To accelerate the use of green hydrogen as a fuel for sectors such as transport and electricity, the centre will be working closely with industrial players in these areas.

It will also create a talent pipeline such that workers can contribute to different components of the hydrogen economy.

These training programmes range from degree programmes to short courses which target undergraduates, adult learners and industry leaders, among others.

The centre is the first of its kind in South-east Asia and has received a total investment of $25 million, of which $15 million is an endowment gift from Singapore investment firm Temasek.

So far, it has decided to fund nine projects in hydrogen research - each receiving up to $250,000.

Temasek's head of strategic development Russell Tham said the investment company would support the centre in kick-starting its research and development efforts and developing talent for the hydrogen economy.

The centre also wants to work with policymakers to enable these novel hydrogen technologies to be adopted safely here.

Dr Victor Nian, chief executive of the Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources, an independent think-tank which is headquartered in Singapore, said that industries would also need to build strategic partnerships along the value chain, especially for building an ecosystem from hydrogen supply to demand among countries.

The Government would also have a role in accelerating the adoption of hydrogen for downstream applications, he added.