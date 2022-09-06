Singapore eyes 2050 target for net-zero emissions

Singapore is considering setting 2050 as the year for it to have its planet-warming emissions reach net zero, giving clarity to a timeline announced earlier this year.

The National Climate Change Secretariat (NCCS) on Monday said Singapore is also deciding whether to raise its 2030 climate target to support the longer-term goal.

The current target lets the country continue releasing planet-warming emissions, reaching a peak of 65 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions around 2030.

The NCCS said the public can give their views on the 2050 timeline and the possibility of an updated 2030 target via government feedback portal Reach. The public consultation exercise opened on Monday and closes on Sept 26.

The latest update puts a more definitive timeline on Singapore's plan to reach net-zero emissions, which refers to the country taking out as much planet-warming greenhouse gases from the atmosphere as it releases. Achieving this means cutting greenhouse gas emissions to as close to zero as possible, such as by swopping fossil fuels for renewable energy.

Any remaining emissions need to be reabsorbed from the atmosphere by restoring forests and mangroves, for instance.

During this year's Budget speech in February, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong had said Singapore will aim to have its emissions dwindle to net zero "by or around mid-century".

He added that the carbon tax rate in Singapore will also be increased from the current $5 per tonne of emissions to between $50 and $80 by 2030.

The increase in carbon tax is among a slew of climate initiatives that Singapore announced in recent months. Others include Singapore's plans to electrify its vehicles and make its buildings and factories more energy-efficient.

Setting a target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 will align Singapore's longer-term climate target with those of other developed nations.

Net-zero climate pledges backed by stronger shorter-term mitigation plans will put the world in a better position to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels.

That is the target that climate scientists say will help the world avoid harsher climate impacts, such as more intense floods, wildfires and extreme weather events.

The NCCS said Singapore is well positioned to take advantage of global trends in sustainable financing and corporate net-zero targets, and develop as an attractive place for green economic activities in industry, services and finance.

"This will allow us to capture many good jobs for Singaporeans and enhance Singapore's value proposition in the future low-carbon global economy," it added.

But the secretariat said cutting emissions would require efforts from all segments of society.

Companies will have to be less carbon-intensive in their operations, workers have to acquire new skills, and individuals will have to adjust to lifestyle changes such as consuming and wasting less and reducing energy usage.

Ms Woo Qiyun, a climate action advocate who works in the sustainability sector, commends plans for a definitive timeline.

But she said the public consultation period of three weeks is relatively short, given that climate change may be a technical topic for some. More outreach and details should accompany such announcements, she added.

People can provide feedback at go.gov.sg/reach-pc-climate-2022