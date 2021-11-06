The mudslides over the last two months at Bukit Batok Nature Park are the latest in a series of similar incidents in various parts of Singapore this year.

On July 11, hikers at Dairy Farm Nature Park saw a slab of a cliff face at the Singapore Quarry break off and fall into the lake. Mr Adrian Kuah, who was at a viewing platform across from the lake, said he heard a rumbling sound before the slab broke off.

Four days later, at Bukit Batok Avenue 5, water overflowing from a drain on a slope next to Bukit Batok Town Park spilled onto the road.

The overflow came from the quarry, known as Little Guilin, and was caused by heavy rainfall over several days, which had contributed to soil erosion in the surrounding cliffs, according to the National Parks Board after preliminary investigations had been conducted.

Earlier this year, on Jan 2, two similar incidents happened - in Outram and along Loyang Avenue.

In Outram, video footage showed soil flowing down a small hill several storeys high next to Jalan Minyak. The soil flowed onto a service road in the premises of Furama RiverFront Hotel.

Five monsoon drain railings were also damaged earlier this year when soil from an adjacent slope flowed down a stretch of a slip road that connects Tampines Expressway to Loyang Avenue.

National water agency PUB had recorded 184.4mm of rainfall in Changi from 12am to noon that day - more than half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January.