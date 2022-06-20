Scratched by pets, scolded by owners - now, it's recognition time for veterinary nurses

When a dog escaped from its owner outside Island Veterinary Clinic in Jurong last year, senior veterinary nurse Apple Neo and two of her colleagues went on a two-hour chase.

While the owner, feeling tired, gave up halfway, Ms Neo ran onto the road to prevent the dog from being hit by cars.

The clinic staff expected the owner to show relief and some appreciation to them when they managed to trap and return the dog to her. Instead, they were blamed for the dog's escape.

"There are many times (on this job) that no matter how much we contribute, we don't get appreciated," said Ms Neo, 33, who has been a vet nurse for about 13 years.

Demanding humans aside, she has also been scratched by aggressive and skittish animals, with one scratch needing medical attention.

Last month, Ms Neo received the inaugural Veterinary Nurse and Technician of the Year award, alongside another vet nurse, Mr Arvind Anandamohan, 29.

The award was given out by the Singapore Veterinary Nurses and Technicians Chapter (SVNTC) under the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA), and pet food company Royal Canin Singapore.

In Singapore, the terms "vet nurse" and "vet technician" are used interchangeably. Their duties, which are similar to those of a hospital nurse, include measuring animals' vitals, inserting an IV catheter and taking blood samples, running X-ray machines, and making sure the pet patients remain clean and calm.

But this rather invisible profession has been seeing a high turnover rate over the years due to long working hours, lack of career progression, lower salary and mental health challenges as a result of compassion fatigue, and sometimes, abuse from pet owners.

The profession is not well regulated. Many local vet nurses, like Ms Neo and Mr Arvind, learnt on the job and took certification courses a few years later. Others come in with a diploma in veterinary science from polytechnics.

Mr Arvind is an operations manager and vet nurse at Pets Avenue Veterinary Clinic in Farrer Road. He joined the clinic about seven years ago, aspiring to become a vet.