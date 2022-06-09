Russia-Ukraine war to disrupt gas market for long time: Expert

The Russia-Ukraine war will disrupt the gas market for a fairly long time while sanctions will degrade Russia's oil capabilities, said United States energy specialist Ernest Moniz on Tuesday.

"It is going to take significantly longer for Russia to figure out if and how it can redirect all that (natural gas), if Europe does indeed turn off the spigot and stops receiving the gas," added Dr Moniz, who was energy secretary in the Obama administration.

Last year, Russia was the world's largest exporter of natural gas and the second-largest oil exporter. With much of its fuel taken out of the market due to sanctions against the country, oil and gas prices have shot up.

The European Union last week agreed to phase out about two-thirds of Russian oil imports that come in via tankers by the end of the year. It is also debating phasing out its imports of Russian gas.

It has been posited that perhaps China or Japan would take the natural gas, but it would be difficult to redirect the gas in the pipelines, noted Dr Moniz, president and chief executive of Washington-based think-tank Energy Futures Initiative.

He was speaking at a gala dinner during Temasek's annual sustainability conference Ecosperity Week at Gardens by the Bay.

The withdrawal of Western oil and service companies, and the sanctioning of technology imports from the West are hurting Russia's oil capabilities, he said.

The energy specialist also acknowledged that fossil fuel reliance will increase in the near term amid the energy crisis.

Even so, the war is in no way reducing the pressure for the energy transition, Dr Moniz said.

He noted that the war was unlikely to cripple Russia's standing as an energy superpower. "They just have a lot of resources."

But the conflict may cause Russia's stronghold in the nuclear energy arena to lose its footing. Russia supplies more than half of the world's nuclear enrichment, including about 20 per cent of the US' enrichment supply.

If Russia loses significant market share, other players such as China, Japan, Europe and the US have to step in - in the case of the US, because its supply chain has fallen into disrepair, he noted.

On the topic of promising alternative fuels, a lot of potential is being seen in green hydrogen - a clean fuel produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using renewable electricity.

But Dr Moniz is more enthusiastic and hopeful about the lesser-known turquoise hydrogen, which is cheaper to produce than green hydrogen.